Never Trump had their cute little ‘Summit on Principled Conservatism’ on the last day of CPAC with literally DOZENS of people in attendance. If this is what conserving conservatism looks like their movement is in some serious trouble.

Julie Kelly was good enough to drop in and share a pic or two …

Nothing screams principled conservatism like Rick Wilson and Amanda Carpenter pic.twitter.com/6zhdfYBRJ1 — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) February 29, 2020

We’re overwhelmed by all of the principled conservatism on that stage, especially the people telling folks to vote for a Democrat, even if it’s socialist Bernie Sanders.

Notice Julie did not tag Rick Wilson and yet:

You looked so much dumber in person, which I didn’t think was possible. https://t.co/j7KKg2p199 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 29, 2020

Rick Wilson, always keepin’ it classy. You know, for creating an entire movement around his hatred for Trump and Trump’s behavior Rick sure likes to act like him.

Julie responded:

Funny you didn’t say that to my face — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) February 29, 2020

Of course, he didn’t.

Maybe because you come up to my shoulder blades. — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) February 29, 2020

Oof.

I was in the balcony and I still don’t know what any of them look like. They were gone once you were mean to them. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 29, 2020

Way to put that woman in her place, Rick!

Respecting women is awesome. — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 29, 2020

BUT ORANGE MAN BAD.

You’re really losing it. Resorting to sophomoric attacks. Good luck with your brokenness. — Jlisa (@Jlisa42067) February 29, 2020

Really? You’re gonna rag on someone else’s appearance? You?? Bold strategy, Cotton. — Lizzy Lou Who ☃️ (@_wintergirl93) February 29, 2020

It’s unacceptable to make comments about a woman’s appearance. You should apologize. — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) February 29, 2020

That would require principles — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) March 1, 2020

Excuse us, but we’ve been informed Rick is the keeper of conservative principles and stuff.

Enjoy the ride, grifter. Once a Democrat is in office, you're no longer useful to them. — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) February 29, 2020

Interesting point. If ANYONE or any group needs Trump to win again it’s Never Trump.

How very small of you — 🍀O’Dhonnabhain🦉 (@ODhonnabhain) February 29, 2020

If he really does just come up to Julie’s shoulders this is hilariously accurate.

When this guy says you look dumb, take it as a compliment. pic.twitter.com/xiRBcxgXJv — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 29, 2020

Oh, what a "principled" remark. You really are a nasty little man, aren't you? @julie_kelly2 — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) March 1, 2020

Not a great look for Never Trump and that whole ‘conserving conservatism,’ Rick.

***

