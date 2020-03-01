If you had any doubt left about whether or not traditional media is really and truly ‘fake news,’ look no further than their most ridiculous story since they accused the president of calling Nazis ‘very fine people,’ and that’s claiming the president called the coronavirus a hoax. You know it’s bad when even Facebook fact-checkers admit the hoax story includes ‘false information.’

Politico published a very nasty, very unfair attack, falsely claiming President Trump called coronavirus a hoax. In fact, he listed the many things he is doing to stop the virus from spreading. Fact checkers looked at it and now everyone on Facebook knows Politico is fake news! pic.twitter.com/GhNplu5BMR — Trump War Room – Text WOKE to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 1, 2020

Well, most of us already knew they were full of it but it’s good to see a social media giant admit it as well.

Get the facts here! https://t.co/gNtP2GqdbS — Trump War Room – Text WOKE to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 1, 2020

From Check Your Fact:

At no point in the rally does Trump directly call the novel coronavirus outbreak a “hoax” or “conspiracy.” In fact, he refers to the respiratory virus as a “public health threat” and reiterates “we have to take it very, very seriously. That’s what we’re doing. We are preparing for the worst.” Trump denied that he called the coronavirus a “hoax” in a Feb. 29 press conference. He said he was “referring to the action that they take to try and pin this on somebody because we’ve done such a good job. The hoax is on them. I’m not talking about what’s happening here. I’m talking what they’re doing. That’s the hoax,” according to NBC News.

Media handed Democrats exactly what they needed, especially Joe Biden who used the talking point in South Carolina.

Twitter should be doing the same thing.. — Leonora Ruybal (@leonora_ruybal) March 1, 2020

Twitter? Correcting their pals in the media?

Psh.

And monkeys might fly outta our butts.

True story.

More lies… he has increased the CDC funding and hasn't fired anyone from the pandemic team… — Beware of Doug (@dg_phelps) March 1, 2020

Just yesterday they were claiming Trump ‘muzzled’ Doctor Fauci … even though the guy said otherwise and was literally standing NEXT TO Trump at the presser.

Reporter to President Trump: Why have you been muzzling Doctor Fauci? Dr. Fauci: I’ve never been muzzled and I’ve been doing this since Reagan. Oof. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 29, 2020

To be honest, we’re surprised anyone takes the media seriously about anything, anymore.

Then again, maybe they don’t.