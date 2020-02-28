Is it our imagination or does it seem like the media is almost rooting for the Coronavirus to hit America and hit us hard? We get it, they need something to attack Trump with after their Russian hoax and shampeachment totally and completely failed but seriously? Rooting for a virus to make Americans sick and wreck our economy?

That’s just soulless.

Like Brian Stelter.

Since the dawn of the Trump era, countless experts have warned that the president's lack of credibility would imperil the country in the event of an emergency. As the coronavirus outbreak worsens, those fears may be coming true… https://t.co/vFo8MJZV7i — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 26, 2020

Since the DAWN of the Trump era … dude, really? Like Trump has been president for HUNDREDS OF YEARS.

Dawn of Trump era.

Give us a break, tater.

James Woods layeth’d the smacketh DOWN:

Since the Russia hoax was such a joke, and the impeachment backfired fired so resoundingly, what would people who once got a boner for Michael Avenatti do? Well, pray for a catastrophe to attack Trump, of course. Even a Helium-voiced little bitch like Stelter can find God. https://t.co/m7VmZP6hfK — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 28, 2020

It may well be too early for the visual of anyone getting THAT for Michael Avenatti, just sayin’. *so gross*

But damn.

Dropped him like a sack of taters.

We need to be united now. I guess it's hoping too much to want them to put aside their hate? That said, I hope the President steps up on this. He has the "pulpit" so to speak and can make a big difference. Praying for us all. — 𝓂𝒶𝑔𝑔𝒾𝑒𝟢𝟦𝟢𝟧 (@maggie0405) February 28, 2020

Never let a crisis go to waste ya’ know.

Ask Rahm Emanuel.

Why anyone would spend more than five nano seconds listening to @brianstelter opinion regarding anything is unbelievable, thus it's probably most appropriate that he works for CNN where pushing fake news and conspiracy theories are their bread and butter. — Shotgun Economics (@FinanceExaminer) February 28, 2020

History will not be kind to the likes of these people. — U R B A N 🔥 C O W B O Y (@mutinypictures) February 28, 2020

I've scheduled a panic for tomorrow from 10:00-10:05 all are welcome to join me there will be donuts after… — trish tweedy (@trishtweety) February 28, 2020

Oooh, donuts.

How does CNN stay on the air? Seriously, how do they? — Scotty (@RealCrazyQuad) February 28, 2020

Airports.

The coronavirus death toll in the USA jumped to 0 today. — DGcali (@Dennis_in_Cali) February 28, 2020

OMG IT DOUBLED.

Oh, wait.

Sums it up almost as nicely as James did.