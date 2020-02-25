Bishop Talbert Swan’s bio claims he is a pastor but to be brutally honest here, dude seems super hateful for a man of God.

We’re not even sure where to begin with this one, folks sooo … we’ll just dive right in. Would appear Swan took issue with something Arthur Bloom tweeted. Note, if we try and go all the way back in this ‘debate’ this story will be a bazillion words long and nobody wants to read THAT.

Little, insecure, white bigot still playing Klansman in my mentions. Newsflash you obtuse, racist, crusty, mayo packet, the days of Black men looking down, ‘yassa bossing’ and taking ish from trash like you trying to look tough in front of your fellow cross burners been over. https://t.co/Dwf4upVkW1 — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) February 24, 2020

Keep in mind, he’s a pastor.

Of what we’re not entirely sure.

Raheem Kassam joined the fray:

A fake bishop is calling a white person “a mayo packet” and libelling (harassing?) him. He’s verified, and @TwitterSupport won’t touch him. https://t.co/azXZIY3Nn8 — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) February 24, 2020

Nope, Twitter support won’t do anything to Swan … and he knows it.

Actually, that’s not entirely true. They once suspended him for hateful behavior but that’s another story.

You’re a brown man who was the editor in chief for Breitbart news. Buck dancing, foot shuffling, and defending white supremacy is what you do. Enough said. https://t.co/3BopRUemYa — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) February 24, 2020

Alrighty then.

Imagine thinking someone is defined by the colour of their skin and not the content of their character 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/BHRCMRVTg9 — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) February 24, 2020

Oh yea, Massa got you all the way twisted. They talk about you and call you a terrorist behind your back and here you are telling a Black man he’s “on the plantation” ro look good in front of racist white folks. You’re the worst kind of tap dancing, step n fetchit, puppet https://t.co/T0oklgvpg2 — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) February 24, 2020

As we said, we don’t even know what to write about such ridiculousness.

Bro you literally are a FAKE “bishop” who extorts black people. Sit down. https://t.co/81KLwP0zlW — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) February 24, 2020

Oof.

You know you have no standing when all you can do is cry FAKE and put BISHOP in scare quotes. You’re an Indian Muslim who kowtows to racists and buck dances for white supremacists. You’re a pathetic Uncle Ruckus looking for Massa to pat you on the head. You’re trash. https://t.co/JGCuOJ3nPC — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) February 25, 2020

WOW.

Sooooo… a fake bishop then. — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) February 25, 2020

He didn’t try and correct Raheem so maybe he’s not really a bishop.

You’re not white Raheem. You never will be. They don’t like you. They laugh at you while you carry their water andl buck dance for their entertainment. They call you rag head and terrorist behind your back. They think you’re inferior. You’re a self loathing fool. https://t.co/73SHHx41iQ — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) February 25, 2020

This editor has read a lot of horrible crap and this is right up there.

Chad Felix Greene stepped in as well:

It’s ok for Swan to bully people – it’s probably a sidenote in Twitter’s TOS.

Blue check white supremacists and their sycophants jump in my mentions with racist foolery, I clap back and hurt their fragile feelings, they run to @TwitterSupport and @Twitter to report me for not taking their crap, then cry that I don’t get suspended. We see you bigots. https://t.co/zgewz9dkDR — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) February 25, 2020

Oh, the irony of this tweet.

I'm a gay Jew. We see exactly who you are. You are very possibly the single most racist, abusive, hateful person on this platform and deserve to be called out by decent ppl. We are simply pointing out @Twitter's hypocrisy and providing further evidence @jack lied to Congress. https://t.co/TuPF3bt9Gw — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) February 25, 2020

And then the pastor, the MAN OF GOD, did this:

Being Jewish and gay neither erases your whiteness nor your bigoted conservative views and affiliation with racist organizations like the federalist society. We see who you are Chad. https://t.co/gcBE2t3F5Y pic.twitter.com/X4ql7Win4O — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) February 25, 2020

Dude doesn’t even know the difference between The Federalist and The Federalist Society.

And you prove my point.

As expected.

Considering the man you have chosen to be. https://t.co/efWZyT745H — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) February 25, 2020

All we can say is pray for the guy.

He clearly needs them.

***

