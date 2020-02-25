Bishop Talbert Swan’s bio claims he is a pastor but to be brutally honest here, dude seems super hateful for a man of God.

We’re not even sure where to begin with this one, folks sooo … we’ll just dive right in. Would appear Swan took issue with something Arthur Bloom tweeted. Note, if we try and go all the way back in this ‘debate’ this story will be a bazillion words long and nobody wants to read THAT.

Keep in mind, he’s a pastor.

Of what we’re not entirely sure.

Raheem Kassam joined the fray:

Nope, Twitter support won’t do anything to Swan … and he knows it.

Actually, that’s not entirely true. They once suspended him for hateful behavior but that’s another story.

Alrighty then.

As we said, we don’t even know what to write about such ridiculousness.

Oof.

WOW.

He didn’t try and correct Raheem so maybe he’s not really a bishop.

This editor has read a lot of horrible crap and this is right up there.

Chad Felix Greene stepped in as well:

It’s ok for Swan to bully people – it’s probably a sidenote in Twitter’s TOS.

Oh, the irony of this tweet.

And then the pastor, the MAN OF GOD, did this:

Dude doesn’t even know the difference between The Federalist and The Federalist Society.

All we can say is pray for the guy.

He clearly needs them.

***

