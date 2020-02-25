Hey, good news folks!

Ilhan Omar’s memoir is coming out.

Yeah, we know, you all were chomping at the bit for a book from one of the biggest anti-Semites in Congress.

🚨 I’m excited to announce my memoir, THIS IS WHAT AMERICA LOOKS LIKE. A multidimensional story of my hopes, aspirations, disappointments, failures, successes, sacrifices, surprises, and unshakable faith in the promise of America. Pre-order your copy at https://t.co/LjF9ObEqjV — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 25, 2020

From Harper Collins:

A beacon of positivity in dark times, Congresswoman Omar has weathered many political storms and yet maintained her signature grace, wit and love of country—all the while speaking up for her beliefs. Similarly, in chronicling her remarkable personal journey, Ilhan is both lyrical and unsentimental, and her irrepressible spirit, patriotism, friendship and faith are visible on every page. As a result, This is What America Looks Like is both the inspiring coming of age story of a refugee and a multidimensional tale of the hopes and aspirations, disappointments and failures, successes, sacrifices and surprises, of a devoted public servant with unshakable faith in the promise of America.

K.

Emerald Robinson had a couple of questions for Ilhan about her book:

Will there also be a chapter on the FBI investigating you right now? Or do we have to wait for Volume 2: From Congress to Prison? https://t.co/X0FvyJher3 — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) February 25, 2020

Good questions.

Fair questions.

Brutally honest questions.

So of course, Ilhan snapped:

No, but there is a chapter on how to not to be a racist liar and practice ethical journalism. Happy reading! https://t.co/UQdiaIOKPk — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 25, 2020

We’re not entirely sure what Emerald wrote that was in the least bit racist or unethical but ok.

What is she lying about? Does it have to do with marrying your brother or is this something new? — Kash Jackson (@KashJackson2018) February 25, 2020

Whoa.

Tough crowd, Ilhan.

No one is racist because they state you’re being investigated (finally) by the FBI for lying about your marital status, citizenship and possible misuse of campaign funds. That’s simply being a responsible journalist. Something you’re not accustomed to experiencing. — Freedom from Deep State – TEXT TRUMP 88022 (@CalFreedomMom) February 25, 2020

We suppose if you spend most days with the leftist media in your back pocket protecting you from yourself it can feel like an attack when the actual media starts asking you uncomfortable questions.

Anyone who criticizes me is racist! Liar! Unethical! ReeeeeEEeeEeEeeeeEE😵 😂https://t.co/CnzE7vkeXB — angry libertarian NPC (@mattatat138) February 25, 2020

Hey, this is a Democratic talking point. See Obama.

Straight to the bargain bin. — jerZboyMediaUSA (@jerZboyUSA) February 25, 2020

Chapter 5: How I got away with committing Immigration fraud by marrying my brother. — Melissa A. (@TheRightMelissa) February 25, 2020

Resign. — Ryan Secord (@Ryan_Secord) February 25, 2020

Will there be a chapter about your Antisemitism? — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) February 25, 2020

You have to be the most ungrateful refugee the United States ever took in — Duh Wrench (@PaulGavigan4) February 25, 2020

Will there be a chapter about your friendship with BFF Erdogan? pic.twitter.com/sEkQjOGzVQ — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) February 25, 2020

Another fair question.

*popcorn*

***

Related:

‘We see EXACTLY who you are’: Alleged ‘Bishop’ Talbert Swan’s attempt at bullying Chad Felix Greene (and others) BACKFIRES

‘For once use your EARS, not your mouth’: Ida Bae Wells trying to out-victim Cubans because AMERICA BAD does NOT end well for her

‘Look, this firing squad is going to suck BUT’ … Jim Geraghty’s thread on Cuba makes Bernie Sanders look even WORSE