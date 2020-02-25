Folks, don’t be too hard on Castro for imprisoning and even slaughtering his own people … at least he wanted people to learn how to read before they died.

Bernie Sanders says so.

*meep*

Jim Geraghty’s thread on Cuba, their literacy program, and Bernie is spot-freakin’-on.

Wait, so tens of thousands of Cubans were killed, tens of thousands imprisoned, and one million exiled to raise the literacy rate from 76 percent to 90some percent?https://t.co/pCYKuLnuYH https://t.co/uZp6YriLRohttps://t.co/wkigqWPkBM pic.twitter.com/SkUEaNkQYP — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) February 25, 2020

Nothing raises percentages like removing people FROM the equation.

Wow.

Who the hell makes that kind of a trade-off? "In exchange for a 15-20 percentage point increase in literacy rates, I will accept death squads, secret police, political prisoners, no free elections, no free speech, mass exiles, and brutal authoritarianism”? — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) February 25, 2020

Is this a trick question? Because it was Bernie Sanders who was happy to make that exchange.

Or at the very least he didn’t seem all that troubled by it.

Like, you could have just tried literacy programs and avoided all the mass death, mass imprisonment, and mass exiles. You don’t need an authoritarian socialist revolution to raise literacy rates! — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) February 25, 2020

END OF DISCUSSION, JIM.

Cuba is rad.

Our Marxist pals say so.

I cannot emphasize this to the American electorate enough: Bernie Sanders THINKS THIS WAS AN OKAY TRADE-OFF. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) February 25, 2020

This is terrifying.

Hey, Bernie also admires China’s ability to raise people out of poverty but that’s another story.

“Look, this firing squad is going to suck, but think of that 15 percent jump in literacy rates. It all balances out in the end.” pic.twitter.com/egJ1KtBohh — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) February 25, 2020

Literacy for the win!

Literacy, that was the goal! Woot. Success. — Miguel de León (@xchixm) February 25, 2020

Bernie supporters.

C’mon, wake TF up.

***

