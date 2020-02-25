Folks, don’t be too hard on Castro for imprisoning and even slaughtering his own people … at least he wanted people to learn how to read before they died.

Bernie Sanders says so.

*meep*

Jim Geraghty’s thread on Cuba, their literacy program, and Bernie is spot-freakin’-on.

Nothing raises percentages like removing people FROM the equation.

Wow.

Is this a trick question? Because it was Bernie Sanders who was happy to make that exchange.

Or at the very least he didn’t seem all that troubled by it.

END OF DISCUSSION, JIM.

Cuba is rad.

Our Marxist pals say so.

This is terrifying.

Hey, Bernie also admires China’s ability to raise people out of poverty but that’s another story.

Literacy for the win!

Bernie supporters.

C’mon, wake TF up.

***

