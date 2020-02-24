It’s really good to have James Woods back in our feed. We get needing a break and getting sick and tired of the Twitter TOS bias BS (say THAT five times fast) but man, his being gone really was a disservice. Especially to Twitchy editors who are always looking for some great slam from the guy who starred in one of the scariest movies EVER, ‘Videodrome.’

Screw.

That.

Movie.

Anyway, James used AOC as a reminder that stupid people get to vote for stupid people:

What’s critical to remember about democracy is that stupid people also get to vote. What’s dangerous about that is that stupid people feel comfortable when they vote for other stupid people. It’s a vicious circle. pic.twitter.com/4HgWYFUV3G — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 23, 2020

He’s right, you know.

Otherwise, Obama Bro Tommy Vietor wouldn’t have tried to pick a fight with Mr. Woods. You guys remember Tommy, right? Obama let him drive a van! YAY!

Weird that you’re subtweeting yourself but OK — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) February 23, 2020

Not sure we’d pick a fight with James Woods over AOC. Nooooope.

And c’mon man, get that weak-a*s shiznit outta here.

This from an Obama speechwriter. #lol Did you write any of the more infamous lies? “If you like your doctor…” #INSTABLOCK https://t.co/xUpetDsnQz — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 23, 2020

We’re thinking Ben Rhodes came up with the lie about keeping your doctor but anything is possible.

At least if he likes his subtweet, he can keep his subtweet. 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Devil Pup🇺🇸🐶 (@DevilPup74) February 23, 2020

Damn.

That was good.

That would explain Maxine Waters. — 🇺🇸#Two-Tiered Justice❌ (@hopingforachang) February 23, 2020

And Nancy Pelosi.

And Kamala Harris.

And Adam Schiff.

And Jerry Nadler.

We could go on and on.

Hence the Electoral College — Bill C (@cliftoid1410) February 23, 2020

And hence why Democrats want to dismantle it.

Missed your wisdom sir…welcome back! — Rick Santella (@SirKnightRicky) February 23, 2020

True dat.

***

