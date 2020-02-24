The next time some Bernie Bro or socialist wannabe starts babbling at you about how Medicare For All is good stuff because it’s like DENMARK send them to this article or directly to AG’s thread.

It’s sort of like when they claim Sweden is a socialist country.

Eh.

People who cite places like Denmark to defend Bernie’s M4A proposal are conceding they don’t know much about his healthcare plan or much about the systems in the places they are comparing with. To compare: https://t.co/9cvr5uqS47 — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) February 23, 2020

So much for Denmark, Bernie Bros.

And please, no one ever accused any of Bernie’s supporters of knowing much about anything.

Denmark has one of the highest tax rates in the world. Average Dane pays over 45%. That’s how they afford their system. Even a similar system would mean a huge tax hike for nearly every American. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) February 23, 2020

But Bernie said only the uber rich will get stuck with the bill!

Denmark’s system is very localized. It’s managed at a regional and local level, not federal. M4A would be exact opposite. Denmark allows supplementary private insurance. Bernie’s M4A plan notably bans it. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) February 23, 2020

It just gets worse and worse.

Denmark requires about 1 general practitioner per person and a certain number of hospital bed etc per person. For us to match, US would have to more than quadruple the current number of doctors while also cutting their pay significantly under M4A. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) February 23, 2020

Did we mention this gets worse and worse? Because holy crap.

Denmark also has huge immigration restrictions and severe restrictions on access to healthcare for foreigners and illegal immigrants to limit costs. Bernie wants to do the opposite and open up government-funded healthcare for anyone who is here. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) February 23, 2020

So basically Bernie’s plan is nothing like Denmark’s plan.

Color us SHOCKED.

Extent of benefits offered by Medicare for all far exceeds what is offered among packages in Denmark. Denmark also doesn’t have record of medical innovation we have, which would be largely stagnated by price controls pushed by Bernie. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) February 23, 2020

There’s a reason people come to America from all over the world for their healthcare.

I would oppose adopting a system similar to Denmark’s, but it still is not comprabale to Bernie’s disastrous M4A proposals. People should be honest about what they are promising and the consequences. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) February 23, 2020

If Bernie was honest he wouldn’t be winning primaries though …

And the whole problem is that a bunch of actual pundits spread talking points like this without anyone checking whether they make sense and then supporters cite them. Example: https://t.co/eGhCevIruY https://t.co/EqMOSdiaaA — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) February 23, 2020

Because of course, it’s Jill Filipovic.

Denmark…….a country of 5 million people. US is 327 million….. — pax_americana 🇺🇸🇭🇷🇧🇦 (@epluribusunum_1) February 23, 2020

Square footage also matters for logistics. US population is 65X Denmark’s, and 216X its land size!!! — Mosbius Designs (@_ClassicShmosby) February 23, 2020

They’re also much more restrictive about abortion. I don’t see them advocating that either. — Justin Bartlett (@iowajustin) February 23, 2020

Ruh-roh.

@SenSanders doesn’t care if he screws over America and those that are voting are naive to think that would ever be the same if any of his plans ever made it to law. — Mally (@wordsaretools) February 23, 2020

Thank you for this AG. Very informative and a good thread for those new to the debate or uninformed about Medicare 4 all. — Jared Broom (@jaredcbroom) February 23, 2020

So basically every Bernie supporter.

You’re welcome.

