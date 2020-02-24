Hey guys, if you think journalism doesn’t matter, just take a look at what they did with Harvey Weinstein … after blocking and spiking the story for decades.

We’re thinking this ‘atta boy’ for the media from POLITICO’s Blake Hounshell is a teensy bit embarrassing:

If you think journalism doesn't matter, take a gander at Harvey Weinstein today. — Blake News (@blakehounshell) February 24, 2020

Take a gander at Weinstein TODAY.

Just not all those years the media deliberately ignored the monster in Hollywood.

Except, outlets buried the story for years, so idk if this is the best example. — Anna (@candidginger) February 24, 2020

It’s really not.

well it mattered when outlets weren't reporting on it, and it mattered when they did. — Blake News (@blakehounshell) February 24, 2020

Huh?

They reported on it only because Ronan Farrow forced their hand by publishing it. This after @NBCNews did everything they could to kill the story while also covering up for their own little Harvey with the lock button under his desk. — Sean (@angry_blue_dot) February 24, 2020

Lauer? Ouch.

I think I understand what you're saying, but I'd say the Weinstein verdict brings equal parts shame and honor on the news industry. "Great job getting to the bottom of that thing you spent years covering up." — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) February 24, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA

NBC News killed Ronan Farrow's report on Weinstein. ABC News killed a story on Jeffrey Esptein to avoid putting at risk an interview with the Royal Family. CBS News fired the suspected whistleblower of the ABC coverup. The rest of the press did not look into it. — Holden (@Holden114) February 24, 2020

But hey, media for the win!

As Blake said, journalism matters. Which is why we are right to be angered at acts of journalistic malpractice such as those. — Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) February 24, 2020

It only took a few decades of looking the other way, but one journalist reported on him so you all get the credit. — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) February 24, 2020

Must be nice to take credit for something when all they did was repeat what @RonanFarrow wrote. — LiterallyYourMom🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@KristinBoymom) February 24, 2020

The audacity to tweet this out as a member of the media is truly astonishing. Hopefully you'll figure out why you're hated some day, but unfortunately it won't be today. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) February 24, 2020

Journalists spiked this story for years. How many cases could have been prevented? Sit down. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) February 24, 2020

Sit all the way down.

You mean the guy who committed his crimes while in the full glare of the media spotlight and got away with it for decades? — Zombie Claude Rains (@ZombieClaudeR) February 24, 2020

This ain't it, chief. — David Edward 💤 (@_David_Edward) February 24, 2020

Umm…they covered for him right??? — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) February 24, 2020

You're confusing "journalism" with "dog-piling". — 🎂Ate-Too-Much-Cake-Trish🎂 (@wtffiles) February 24, 2020

If journalists did their job Weinstein would have been locked up a very long time ago. — 'Cuse Me While I Scream (@FeistyMonk) February 24, 2020

But hey, they totally did it eventually and stuff!

See, journalism matters … sorta!

