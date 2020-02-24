Arielle Scarcella’s Twitter bio says she empowers women, LGBT, and is not of the hive mind which is actually quite refreshing.

She has also decided to ‘come out’ and leave the Left.

Her video is honestly quite hilarious and spectacular all in one.

Watch:

I'm A Lesbian Woman & I'm Leaving The "Progressive" Left…

(More content coming soon) https://t.co/DjANIyfDnb pic.twitter.com/awvS0sKC0H — Arielle Scarcella (@ArielleScarcell) February 23, 2020

Ariella did NOT hold back, which is probably why she’s spent so much time getting attacked by her own community. Cancel culture is an ugly thing.

We didn’t leave the left. They left us. I believe almost identically to how I did ten years ago. Back then, that made me a progressive. Now it makes me a bigot. I never walked away from the left. They redefined their platform and left all but the most compliant out of it. — Lara Adams-Miller (@LaraAdamsMille1) February 23, 2020

The Left keeps moving left, which is leaving many centrists, moderates, and independents ‘politically homeless’ if you will.

The Progressives overlook her because she's vanilla by comparison to what they deem worthy. But she's intelligent, well-spoken and I enjoyed her chat with Tim Pool, really opened my eyes on a few things. — Mr. Impossible (@cipheronryo) February 23, 2020

Never thought I’d ever find myself having to defending lesbian women and their rights against attacks from their own “side” but here we are. I just don’t understand the level of sheer lunacy and irrationality that’s taken over — Gina Fonseca (@GMamma4) February 23, 2020

We are living in crazy times.

True story.

@ArielleScarcell thank you so so much for this video! I used to be on the left, but when I was being bullied, harassed, and victim blamed by them. I have also been called ableist even though I’m disabled, I work in a group home, and go to rallies for disability rights. — Renee 🇳🇴 (@Meltingheart156) February 23, 2020

It’s fascinating how many people are on this thread saying their own movement has bullied them.

Ah man…I feel your frustration so viscerally. We have to turn this ship around before all the sane ppl get off and only the crazies are left to steer 💔 — Yasmine Mohammed ياسمين محمد 🦋#FreeFromHijab (@YasMohammedxx) February 23, 2020

Unfortunately, that shape may have already sailed.

Brave. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 24, 2020

It’s okay to be a political orphan. Just ask @BridgetPhetasy. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 24, 2020

This video is awesome. Good for you. — OakTown ☢ Unfiltered (@hrtablaze) February 23, 2020

As a conservative/libertarian, welcome aboard if you choose to leave. — Castle Numbskull (@castlenumbskull) February 24, 2020

But we were told conservatives were sexist and hateful!

Who knew?

***

