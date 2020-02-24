Soledad O’Brien is very upset with the 1980 Miracle on Ice Team because of her own ignorance and bigotry around a baseball cap.

You can’t make this level of stupid up.

Well, you can, but it would take way more effort than just grabbing her tweet.

Take a gander.

Awww, poor dear.

We’re so sorry this is happening to her.

Well, that’s different.

Trending

Get a grip, woman.

Cripes.

IT’S A HAT.

They literally beat the Russians.

HA HA HA HA

Not if they don’t vote the way Soledad wants them to, apparently.

It seems a weird thing to get all worked up about but eh, what do we know?

What a miserable life.

Seriously.

***

Related:

‘I’m coming out, I’m leaving the Left.’ LGBT/Women’s advocate Arielle Scarcella speaks out against ‘ridiculously woke cult’ in video (watch)

NC Democratic Candidate and ‘Resistance Bad-A*s’ Mark Judson cowardly deletes poll about firing Trump supporters BUUUT we got it

Dude, what are you SMOKIN’?! ‘Economist’ Paul Krugman tries (and fails) to make his case FOR socialist Bernie Sanders in asinine thread

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 1980 Miracle Team2020 electionMAGA hatSoledad O'BrienTrump