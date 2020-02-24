Soledad O’Brien is very upset with the 1980 Miracle on Ice Team because of her own ignorance and bigotry around a baseball cap.

You can’t make this level of stupid up.

Well, you can, but it would take way more effort than just grabbing her tweet.

Take a gander.

Ugh…. so disappointed by the @1980MiracleTeam. I loved watching that game as a kid with my dad. Loved watching the movie with my kids. To see them on a stage, in maga hats—kinda crushing I have to say. — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) February 23, 2020

Awww, poor dear.

We’re so sorry this is happening to her.

I am so glad this happened to you. — Tim Bowers (@TimBowers62) February 23, 2020

Well, that’s different.

Yes—it’s a good reminder that sometimes people you really admire embrace racists and their bigotry. It probably IS a good lesson. — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) February 23, 2020

Get a grip, woman.

Cripes.

IT’S A HAT.

Do you remember who they beat? And why it was a big deal at the height of the Cold War? — Taxpayer1234 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Taxpayers1234) February 23, 2020

They literally beat the Russians.

HA HA HA HA

I'm so glad this is happening to you — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 23, 2020

Imagine being crushed every time someone didn't validate your political preferences. — MACK Podcast (@MiddleAgedCool) February 24, 2020

What, they're not allowed to vote for who they'd prefer to? Did they not earn that right? — ConservativeBlackMan 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@NevilleD35) February 23, 2020

Not if they don’t vote the way Soledad wants them to, apparently.

It seems a weird thing to get all worked up about but eh, what do we know?

What a miserable life if everything has to be about your hate for the President. — AJ (@SBSportsDiva) February 23, 2020

What a miserable life.

Seriously.

***

