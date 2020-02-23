Never Trump could be responsible for making America a socialist country.

Way to conserve conservatism, guys.

Who knew spending years talking down to Americans in ‘flyover country’ and lecturing other conservatives about how stupid they were to support and vote for Trump would backfire so badly on these folks?

Oh, that’s right, we all knew.

AG Hamilton tweeted a pretty damning thread:

Btw the schmucks who spent the last 2 years loudly declaring they will support any Dem should think about the incentives they created. As was always obvious, they removed any incentive for Dems to moderate or appeal to anyone but the extreme base. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) February 23, 2020

We love how he called them ‘schmucks.’

Most actual Trump-skeptical conservatives recognized that their principles didn't only apply to Trump and that they might require them to oppose some potential Dems, but those grifters were too scared to alienate their new resistance audience to maintain any principles. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) February 23, 2020

Gotta keep the resistance crowd a-clickin’ and a-tappin’.

Yup.

Funny, though, when these same experts tried to lecture Democrats on who they should support and vote for they got shut down on that side as well. Gosh, it’s almost like Americans like to make up their own minds without being nagged by annoying ‘schmucks’ who think they’re their superiors.

And now we might be put in a position where the choice becomes Trump or a radical lifelong marxist who wants to completely destroy the American economy while also putting actual bigots in positions of influence. And they already committed to supporting that guy. Schmucks. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) February 23, 2020

SCHMUCKS.

Nothing says you’re a conservative like voting for socialism!

You can already see the rationalizations starting. Declaring Sanders won't accomplish anything. Insisting Trump offering farming subsidies = a marxist wanting to nationalize most major industries. Ignoring bigots around Sanders with while pointing to Trump's associations. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) February 23, 2020

Yesterday this editor watched the yahoos on CNN try and convince their viewers that Bernie really is just a moderate and will appeal to more than just the far Left.

It was painfully stupid.

At the end of the day, everyone has to own their vote. That means people who vote for Trump AND those who vote for Sanders. After the Sanders damage is done, you won't be able to just say "I was just opposing Trump". — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) February 23, 2020

And you can be damn sure we’ll be front and center holding them accountable for that vote.

Hey man, it’s a tough job but someone’s gotta do it.

***

