Trump doesn’t appear to be letting up on Senator Chris Murphy about his secret meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister, Zarif last week and whether or not he violated the Logan Act.

As he does with most things, Trump dragged Murphy in an exchange with Tom Fitton on Twitter:

Kerry & Murphy illegally violated the Logan Act. This is why Iran is not making a deal. Must be dealt with strongly! https://t.co/RpTW9c09ZY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2020

Notice, Trump did not tag Chris and yet he responded which means he’s either searching his name or someone told him.

Iran restarted their nuclear program, fired at our troops, upped support for proxies. Your Iran policy is a disastrous failure. And FYI I’m the Ranking Member on the Senate Foreign Relations subcommittee on the Middle East. It’s literally my job to meet with regional leaders. https://t.co/9z0wNvfxC5 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 19, 2020

Chris seems defensive and nervous.

And seriously, is it ‘literally’ his job to hold these meetings in SECRET?

C’mon, Chris.

Give us a break.

Uh Chris, they never stopped their nuclear program. Now tell us about how the Obama/Kerry foreign policy was so good that Iran boarded a US Navy vessel and took our sailors prisoner. — Howard_In_CT 🇺🇸 (@How9876543210) February 19, 2020

I guess the law only applies to Republicans — tim winans (@echobbbb) February 19, 2020

Yet here you are going behind @realDonaldTrump’s back, your President, and @SecPompeo, your Sec State, to undermine American policy. That makes you, @ChrisMurphyCT a traitor. #LoganAct — Carrie ❤️ America 🇺🇸 Text Trump to 88022 (@carrieksada) February 19, 2020

It literally isn’t. But who would expect you to understand the Constitution and separation of powers? — Jon Gault (@swatter911) February 19, 2020

It's unfortunate how he put National security at risk by secretly cutting a deal to benefit Iran. He's a disgrace to our country — 🇺🇸Amanda🇺🇸 (@SonderWander2) February 19, 2020

Without anyone knowing about it? — Jules of Denial (@Coolish_Breeze) February 19, 2020

According to Chris Murphy, this is what a successful Iran policy looks like pic.twitter.com/SpvlZ2UZoI — Rogue1-the Jeff Faria Project (@PatriotsOfMars) February 19, 2020

I hope meeting in secret with a country that hates the US was worth it. You hate this President more than you love this country. — Brad Wyatt (@BradWyatt88) February 19, 2020

Weren't you just over there being a traitor to the US? — Attila the Honeybun. (@TimMansplainsIt) February 20, 2020

Time flies when you’re a hypocritical, lying political hack.

***

