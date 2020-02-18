Guys. Did you know Laurence Tribe was Ted Cruz’s Con Law professor in law school?! Small world, right? Welp, it would seem the former student tried reaching out to his former professor via a DM (Direct Message) which was blocked.

Then Ted took it to the public timeline and … damn.

.@tribelaw I tried to DM you privately, but Twitter said you had blocked it. Hard to think of something more fitting to show a closed mind. You were my Con Law professor in law school. I enjoyed your class. You were always political & leaned Left, but you were a good prof. 1/x https://t.co/9mHaathv9Q — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 18, 2020

But now he’s on Twitter acting like Mazie Hirono is some great mind just because she hates Trump as much as he does.

Ted of course said it best.

2/x Now you’re retweeting ad hominems from Mazie Hirono. Everyone expects that from her—that’s who she is—but you were a real academic. Trump has broken the Left. To see you reduced to a Twitter troll is just sad. Disagree on substance, on the Const, but you’re better than this. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 18, 2020

We do think Ted is giving his former professor too much credit.

Sadly we’re not sure that Larry is better than this, now. Maybe before Trump but these days he’s just like any other frothy-mouthed, chest-thumping, mindless resister trying to dunk on the president and his supporters.

“but you’re better than this.” Sadly, Ted, he is not. And if he ever was, it had to have been, at the very least, 4+ years ago. — Jewhadi™ (@JewhadiTM) February 18, 2020

Wax on. Wax off.

When the student becomes the teacher. — Ryan Secord (@Ryan_Secord) February 18, 2020

You were spot on till the end. Those like your professor, they believed Obama had successfully transformed America. Now, they can't reconcile themselves to the fact the original America survived, and is thriving under Trump. It all boils down to hating America for him and them. — Shannon Ford-Text TRUMP to 88022 (@h0memadetweets) February 18, 2020

After writing about the thread on the Obama administration fundamentally changing the DOJ and pushing it to the Left we don’t doubt this at all.

I've read Tribe's screeds. No, he's not better than this — Rogue1-the Jeff Faria Project (@PatriotsOfMars) February 18, 2020

As we said, he’s not better than this.

This is who he is now.

Sad, ain’t it?

***

