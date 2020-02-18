Yeah, we say this is a lot … but it’s true, every time.

When the Left shows you who they really are, believe them. There are many things people could blame Trump for but a crash that could have killed Ryan Newman at the DAYTONA 500? That’s pretty damn low.

Take a look at this:

I don’t want to seem insensitive, but I think this is important #context. A fellow Buttigieger sent me this. Ryan Newman endorsed Donald Trump for president. So many #lgbt #minority #dreamers have been hurt by Trump. Newman deserves SOME bad karma.https://t.co/ID7UgIU5ME — Zookeepers 4 Pete (@Zookeepers4Pete) February 18, 2020

So Newman deserved to crash because he supports Trump.

Alrighty then.

Guys, I’m not saying he deserves to die. But he did not deserve to win that race. No one who supports a lying racist, sexist man should ever hold a trophy and be glorified. That said, I’m still praying for his health and his decision making in 2020. — Zookeepers 4 Pete (@Zookeepers4Pete) February 18, 2020

Sit down. A-hole.

Past is present. This is eerily frightening. #DictatorTrump pic.twitter.com/fxv6tqLeJA — Southern Sister Resister (@ResisterSis20) February 17, 2020

Thank Trump for these crashes. — Please Be Offended (@PBOpodcast) February 18, 2020

Seriously.

Why does bad luck follow Trump? Daytona 500 was delayed for rain, wreck laden and NOW Ryan Newman rushed to the hospital condition unknown after a very bad wreck. — Patricia (@mbpatricia1) February 18, 2020

looks like he jinxed it again#ryannewman — mary inglebustle (@minglebustle) February 18, 2020

@realDonaldTrump You spend American's money for your trip to Daytona. Yet you fail to tweet about #RyanNewman. You don't give a damn. All publicity a publicity stunt. #Nascar — Persistance_forthewin (@susan54935) February 18, 2020

Ryan Newman is in the hospital after a fiery crash near the finish line of the #DAYTONA500, and Trump's Twitter feed is still gloating about his vanity lap. https://t.co/eyKb8QaR6C pic.twitter.com/leeuGDQeXx — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) February 18, 2020

@realDonaldTrump is praying so hard for Ryan Newman. He really loves the music from Toy Story. #Daytona500 — 𝕄𝔸𝕋𝔸𝕋ℝ𝕆ℕ (@TwitMat78) February 18, 2020

⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ is the OMEN! #Dayton500 Daytona 500 celebration subdued following horrific crash involving Ryan Newman’s https://t.co/9c41UKEC5v — NAT (@N_A_T_39) February 18, 2020

They don’t understand that THEIR behavior is in part what elected Trump in 2016 and will re-elect him in 2020.

Trump wouldn't know Ryan Newman from Ryan Hunter-Reay. — Mapleveewesem (@mapleveewesem) February 18, 2020

Here’s where it gets really bad … when Trump tweeted he was praying for Ryan Newman:

Praying for Ryan Newman, a great and brave @NASCAR driver! #PrayingForRyan — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

Go eat a Big Mac and pray to the hamburger god — Ro (@rachelleBraith2) February 18, 2020

What the Hell is wrong with these people?

You know what, never mind.

mr trump, your fired sir — Virgil Texas (@virgiltexas) February 18, 2020

*you’re*

And not the time, Virgil.

We all hope and pray Ryan Newman is OK. But I will point out that Donald Trump takes hours (if ever) to send "hopes and prayers" to shooting victims, but moments after a NASCAR driver is in an accident, Trump sends well wishes. What's the difference? NASCAR fans are his base. pic.twitter.com/PKpG8sxS8r — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) February 18, 2020

ETTD: Everything Trump Touches Dies 😥 Meanwhile, the cretins at Fox News are really desperate for fake scandals. Scandal Starved Fox News Devours Moldy Story on Clinton and AG Lynchhttps://t.co/wNPbRHsH2Z — News Corpse (@NewsCorpse) February 18, 2020

Told you, awful.

***

