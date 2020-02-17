Our principled, ‘superior’ friends in Never Trump have scheduled a ‘Summit On Principled Conservatism’ in DC conveniently on the last day of CPAC. Suppose they figure if folks are in the area any way they might drop in for some good scolding and lecturing about how they’re not conservative enough if they don’t support Bernie Sanders or Mike Bloomberg for president this year.

Or something.

LOLWUT indeed.

A total list of conservative who’s who.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ben Donmenench just tore them UP:

Bill Kristol fundraised for Ralph Northam and announced he's a Democrat and some people are still giving this shithead cover. https://t.co/RxE7Clh18M — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) February 16, 2020

You guys know Ralph ‘blackface’ Northam, right? The guy trampling all over the rights of Virginians right now? And Bill Kristol raised money for him … talk about principled conservatism.

Ouch.

But fair.

Evan McMullin and Mindy Finn still haven't paid their vendors and are to Mitt Romney's left. Perfect! — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) February 16, 2020

Heh.

Will Wilkinson is a socialist who Tyler Cowen nuked from orbit. Principled Conservatism! — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) February 16, 2020

Welp, these same people will vote for Bernie over Trump so this makes sense in a really super sad way.

Tara Setmayer has zero actual political beliefs and will work for anyone who pays. Yeah! — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) February 16, 2020

Tim Miller is a political mercenary who got ditched by Facebook and utterly failed Jeb Bush. He'll guide us forward! — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) February 16, 2020

Please clap.

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

This conference is a collection of people we should all be grateful for being forever irrelevant to policy debates, plus @davidfrum, who charted the Trump agenda but doesn't want the credit. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) February 16, 2020

And Frum too? Poor guy, he had a rough Sunday.

Get your tickets now!

***

