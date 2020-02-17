As Twitchy readers know, someone must really have it out for Mike Bloomberg because the amount of footage that’s being ‘leaked’ of him doing and saying stupid things is impressive. From an awkward appearance in a stageplay to saying we shouldn’t provide care to the elderly if they’re too old, to crapping on farmers … ol’ Mikey has had a rough few days.

The comments about farmers got Brit Hume’s attention.

Bloomberg seems to have acquired his knowledge of farming by watching Hee-Haw. https://t.co/cy4sTBSRh8 — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 16, 2020

It’s like Brit really knows who Bloomberg is.

And now their theme song will be stuck in our heads alllll day.

Thanks for that, Brit.

Please don’t insult Hee Haw. 😉 — Dagen McDowell (@dagenmcdowell) February 17, 2020

Fair point.

Or Green Acres. Rich guy takes up farming just because he wants to, looked easy to Bloomberg. — Susan Burge (@georgiarealist) February 16, 2020

And now Green Acres is in there … dammit.

*American Farmer through Bloombgerg's eyes* Farmer: Doom despair and agony on me. If it weren't for hard luck I'd have no luck at all, doom despair and agony on me. I should've never gone to the Bloomberg School of Farming. — Jean Paul Zodeaux (@JeanPaulZodeaux) February 17, 2020

He is so relatable to the average American. — Watty Strickland (@wattystrick) February 16, 2020

Right? SUPER relatable.

My friend grew up on the family farm. He’s an electrical engineer. His brother runs the farm. — Ian MacNeal 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Ian_MacNeal) February 17, 2020

But Mike said farmers are dumb and stuff.

Trump is charming, by comparison — HollyCabot (@HollyCabot) February 16, 2020

True.

All the money in the world can’t buy @MikeBloomberg a clue evidently. — Marginal Safety (@MarginalSafety) February 17, 2020

Also true.

Bloomberg on running for President: 1. Write a check to political party

2. Write a check to media outlets

3. Write a check to "important people" like actors and former news anchors

4. Become President #WorldAccording2Bloomberg — AG (@MyMDSoapbox) February 17, 2020

Thurston Howell III is running for President. — The Harinator (@BlockWorthy) February 17, 2020

Except shorter.

***

