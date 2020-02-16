Richard Dawkins has said some dumb things over the years, but this tweet comparing humans to ‘cows, horses, pigs, dogs, and roses’ to prove that eugenics would work in practice takes the cake.

Dick really should’a stopped after the first sentence … but, of course he did not.

And the rest is Twitter dragging history:

Yikes.

But you know, it would work in practice. Note, Richard has been called out for advocating abortion for babies who might have Down syndrome sooooo we’re not entirely shocked he went there with eugenics.

There ya’ go.

The sad thing is he is not new here and should absolutely know better.

Truly.

We’re not sure anyone really wants to know.

False, dangerous, and historically illiterate.

Just about sums it up.

***

