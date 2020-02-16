As a woman, this editor gets very tired of being treated as a voting demographic and not an individual, and she can only imagine how frustrated minorities get with this same treatment.

Like David Frum’s tweet about ‘black turnout.’

This is such an important point. If black turnout in 2020 even approaches turnout in 2012, Michigan and Pennsylvania are lost to Trump and the decision shifts from Midwest to North Carolina and Georgia. https://t.co/PK14LApDEc — David Frum (@davidfrum) February 16, 2020

Bad tweet, David. BAD!

Because you know, black Americans can’t think for themselves and are programmed to vote for Democrats.

I have rejected the idea that my vote could be assumed by the fact I have two XX chromosomes. I have a feeling that an increasing number of people are rejecting the idea it can be assumed by the color of their skin. Results matter. And this is gross. https://t.co/WSXA0mjp4L — Stacey – AKA The Liberty Gypsy (@ScotsFyre) February 16, 2020

What she said. ^

Assuming blacks break democrat, of course. We'll see in Nov. — vaRepublicMan (@Max_Bakers) February 16, 2020

David musta’ missed the whole Blexit thing. Perhaps he should spend some time talking to Candace Owens.

Maybe stop seeing them as a commodity. These are real people who can think for themselves. — Victor – Confidential human source (@iflysims70) February 16, 2020

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Your assumption that all Black people vote alike is incredibly racist. — Betsy Brantner Smith (@sgtbetsysmith) February 16, 2020

True story.

If only the democrats did something for POC other than just take their vote and disappear. — Mainer (@TurnMaineRed) February 16, 2020

If Black turnout even approaches 2012’s it will be because they’re turning out to vote FOR Trump instead of against him — Bryan S Matthews (@BryGuy59er) February 16, 2020

What about white turnout? — Midwin Charles (@MidwinCharles) February 16, 2020

Don’t confuse David with real questions … he’s busy generalizing.

