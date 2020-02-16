As a woman, this editor gets very tired of being treated as a voting demographic and not an individual, and she can only imagine how frustrated minorities get with this same treatment.

Like David Frum’s tweet about ‘black turnout.’

Bad tweet, David. BAD!

Because you know, black Americans can’t think for themselves and are programmed to vote for Democrats.

What she said. ^

David musta’ missed the whole Blexit thing. Perhaps he should spend some time talking to Candace Owens.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

True story.

Don’t confuse David with real questions … he’s busy generalizing.

***

