On a day when most people have completely lost faith in our justice system over the McCabe thing, a little SCOOP from Catherine Herridge may give everyone e a little hope.

Or not.

Feels like we all get our hopes up for some sort of justice only to be let down over and over again BUT …

Could this be why McCabe was let off the hook?

SCOOP: Chairman Senate Judiciary formally asks AG Barr to make witnesses available for probe “Crossfire Hurricane” + #FISA @CBSNews told “former Dept employees“ cited in letter will be contacted directly, plan to call Comey McCabe Yates Rosenstein among others @LindseyGrahamSC pic.twitter.com/dtkhrK6LsZ — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) February 14, 2020

Yeah yeah yeah, we know, another letter. And so far these letters haven’t produced diddly squat BUT maybe this time? C’mon people, work with us a little.

Heh.

Here we go. News they aren’t pursuing the most minor charge McCabe faced blows up the news cycle so what they’ve been engineering behind the scenes can move forward. https://t.co/A8tcOvXfiW — Brian Cates // Digital Soldier for Flynn ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ (@drawandstrike) February 14, 2020

Brian Cates hasn’t lost faith.

God love ’em.

Let’s hope justice isn’t dead. But with McCabe and Comey both escaping charges for crimes they admitted to, faith in justice is shaken. — Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) February 14, 2020

Sadly many people have lost their faith not only in our justice system, but the government in general. BUT we can’t help but wonder (hope) if there’s a reason they’re letting that SOB walk.

Did he give something or someone up? Did he agree to testify? Maybe this?

Give us something, Barr!

Anything.

***

