Michael Avenatti is having a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad day as he was convicted on all counts in his Nike extortion case. Poor CNN, watching one of their heroes going down this way must really be painful.

Ha.

Ha HA.

HA HA HA.

HA HA HA HA HA HAAAAAAAA …

Hey, it’s hard to feel too sorry for ol’ Mikey when he’s been talking so much smack, like in this exchange between him and the Daily Caller.

Poor Tater.

Trending

Hey, he asked for it.

Then Michael smugly responded:

HOOOOOOOboy.

Michael has this coming, and so much more.

Yeah, THIS was pretty damn funny.

***

Related:

‘You’re like the Holy Spirit!’ Ana Navarro’s fawning comments over Michael Avenatti have NOT aged well, like at all (watch)

THERE it is! Chairman Sen Judiciary asks AG Barr to make Crossfire Hurricane witnesses available (including Comey and MCCABE)

And that’s the TRUTH! John Hayward takes Never Trump and Dems’ ‘rule of law’ anti-Trump talking point apart in EPIC thread

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Daily CallerMIchael AvenattiNike