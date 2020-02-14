Michael Avenatti is having a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad day as he was convicted on all counts in his Nike extortion case. Poor CNN, watching one of their heroes going down this way must really be painful.

Ha.

Ha HA.

HA HA HA.

HA HA HA HA HA HAAAAAAAA …

Hey, it’s hard to feel too sorry for ol’ Mikey when he’s been talking so much smack, like in this exchange between him and the Daily Caller.

Poor Tater.

I love it when you guys and all the other right wing idiots go after Brian for his comments about my run. Because I get to once again leave this right here 👇 Find some new material.https://t.co/MLGmZm7EbL — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) January 9, 2020

Hey, he asked for it.

Then Michael smugly responded:

Now post the convictions. Oh that’s right, there are none. Meanwhile, let’s start with this for your beloved President:https://t.co/2erqMO8cEf — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) January 9, 2020

HOOOOOOOboy.

Michael has this coming, and so much more.

Hahhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahhahahahahaahahhahaahahahahahahahahahahahhah. Haahahahahahahahahahaahhaahahahahahahahahahahhahahahhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha. <breathe> Hahahahahahahaahhahaahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahhahahahahahhahahhahhaha. — Mandy Collins (@SCcajungirl) February 14, 2020

Yeah, THIS was pretty damn funny.

***

Related:

‘You’re like the Holy Spirit!’ Ana Navarro’s fawning comments over Michael Avenatti have NOT aged well, like at all (watch)

THERE it is! Chairman Sen Judiciary asks AG Barr to make Crossfire Hurricane witnesses available (including Comey and MCCABE)

And that’s the TRUTH! John Hayward takes Never Trump and Dems’ ‘rule of law’ anti-Trump talking point apart in EPIC thread