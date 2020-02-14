Man, we are SO glad James Woods is back.

Twitter seemed so boring without him … ok, maybe boring isn’t the right word … but there was definitely a James-Woods-sized hole in the social media giant during his hiatus.

And he just nailed Mike Bloomberg here.

Or should we call him, #MiniMike?

#MiniMike gonna be blowing through a couple of $Billion and be remembered for this… https://t.co/WigXI1wsnV — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 14, 2020

Is this picture REAL?! Is he really that short?

We love how his little eyes just barely pop up above the bottom of the pic, and Trump’s sh*t-eating grin makes it even funnier. Trump should totally make this into some sort of mailer if Bloomberg ends up being the Democrats’ nominee.

Too good.

Never fails, Mini Mike always comes up short. — LH TEXT TRUMP TO 88022 (@Lrihendry) February 14, 2020

He was in the pool…. — j (@jamejonson) February 14, 2020

HA HA HA HA

We see what he did there.

Who’s the forehead I see at @Potus elbow? — PJW❌ (@Pjw20161951) February 14, 2020

I’d ask if this is Trump’s little boy, but we all know Barron is a tall young man — Gary, MA professional counseling (@GaryCGeorge) February 14, 2020

Petty billionaire with a Napoleon complex. — JereCTN (@JereCTN) February 14, 2020

He's an angry elf — J-Dawg (@baldandgassy) February 14, 2020

Annnd we’re officially dead now.

Thanks for that.

