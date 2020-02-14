Man, we are SO glad James Woods is back.

Twitter seemed so boring without him … ok, maybe boring isn’t the right word … but there was definitely a James-Woods-sized hole in the social media giant during his hiatus.

And he just nailed Mike Bloomberg here.

Or should we call him, #MiniMike?

Is this picture REAL?! Is he really that short?

We love how his little eyes just barely pop up above the bottom of the pic, and Trump’s sh*t-eating grin makes it even funnier. Trump should totally make this into some sort of mailer if Bloomberg ends up being the Democrats’ nominee.

Too good.

Trending

HA HA HA HA

We see what he did there.

Annnd we’re officially dead now.

Thanks for that.

***

Related:

Claws OUT! AOC catches Neera Tanden talking smack about her owing Warren an apology over M4A and WHOA NELLY

‘Jefferson and Madison would be appalled’: Ted Cruz delivers scathing blow to VA Dems for making Virginian’s votes useless

SCHOOLED: Conservative women fact-SLAM Debbie Wasserman Schultz for painting American women as victims to push #ERA

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: James WoodsMike BloombergTrump