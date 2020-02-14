You’d think Rep. Adam Schiff of all people would have learned a thing or two about how stupid it is to try and impeach a president if you don’t actually have a crime or something to charge him with that is impeachment-worthy. And we get it, his silly little party (and even candidates like Liz Warren) are threatening to impeach Trump again but C’MON … the man’s popularity went UP ten points the last time. Are they trying to get him reelected?

If so, thanks.

Trump abused his power to coerce Ukraine into announcing investigations for his personal benefit by freezing military aid. Now, he's using his powers to coerce states to stop investigations into him and his businesses. Different corrupt purpose, same corrupt President. https://t.co/4pBqY8gAnI — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 13, 2020

Huh? Trump seeing Governor Cuomo was somehow him trying to coerce states to stop their investigations? Wha? This is almost as silly as Nadler calling it ‘quid pro quo.’ Sorry guys, you can’t just keep yelling out crimes and hoping one of them will stick.

Different made up accusations, same deranged Representative. — Mike Mason (@MikeMason830) February 13, 2020

Seriously.

Please vote @RepAdamSchiff out of office. It’s time for him to get a real job! — MamaDoc Ⓜ️ (@_Mama_Doc) February 14, 2020

We hear Walmart is always hiring greeters.

Newsflash: President has executive powers. — Phillygirl74 (@Phillygirl741) February 14, 2020

Newsflash, you can’t impeach a president just because you don’t like him.

You knew the whistleblower. — Shanice Brown (@ShaniceBrown86) February 13, 2020

Dude, that ship has sailed. — Lying Dog-Faced Pony Soldier (@Richmac33) February 14, 2020

Hey stupid. You are the last person to say anything about what’s right. It’s gonna be a great day to see you in jail. Treason. — Roger Ball (@BallDrbuilders) February 14, 2020

*sigh* just take the L, bro — Brigadier Gen. Beto Glurby Flabydoo (@this_is_JRich) February 14, 2020

Seriously, time to move on, bro.

