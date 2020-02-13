We sorta forgot Samantha Bee was still on the air.

Didn’t you?

Which is probably why she decided to go after Prager U because at least then she’d get a little attention, right? We are writing about her, after all … making a fool of herself, of course, but people will read about her today.

Just not in a good way.

Look at this hot mess:

While Fox continues its lifelong quest to scare your grandparents into hoarding Franklin Mint coins, one growing conservative outlet is using colorful graphics and social media to appeal to a new generation. That outlet is Prager U. — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) February 13, 2020

Colorful graphics AND social media?!

Those monsters at Prager U daring to inform and educate young people on the Constitution and American fundamentals! They must be stopped!

Heh.

Prager U’s website says "Prager University is not an accredited academic institution…but it is a place where you are free to learn.” That describes every single place! The last place Sam learned something for free was in a bra store. She learned she’s been wrong for 35 years. — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) February 13, 2020

Yeah, this joke fell flat.

Prager U is actually dangerous. They’re reaching a new, younger audience with bullshit conservative propaganda. They trick kids into thinking their videos are educational even though Prager U is as much of a real college as Monsters University. — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) February 13, 2020

They’re DANGEROUS for giving young people a different perspective than the liberal, progressive, bulls**t propaganda Sam herself has been pushing for years. Seems she doesn’t want young people to think for themselves …

We had a lot of thoughts about Prager U! Check out our full story here: https://t.co/Ws6LxYjgvk — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) February 13, 2020

Pass.

But Prager U did respond (even though she didn’t bother to tag them in her little rant):

Never miss a new video! Join for free at https://t.co/itxqwvcWCo — PragerU (@prageru) February 13, 2020

YAAAS!

Colorful graphics, social media and… Oh ya, factual content! How devious — Northwest Patriot (@n0w3patriot) February 13, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA

We so adore Prager U.

Keep ranting, Sam. pic.twitter.com/VhPqah17Pd — MIKE BRESLIN’S SUPPOSEDLY MODERATE TWEETS 🙄 (@mikebreslin815) February 13, 2020

Wow, sam, what have you got against encouraging our youth to reason through issues rather than accept what they're told? — T'ssaNga🍑#EndItMovement ❌ (@T_tothe2ndNGa) February 13, 2020

You are the definition of Judgemental. — Jim B (@bjimb2) February 13, 2020

Your ratings don't even register anymore lol. Who pays you clowns? — Michael Rice 🍻 (@MikeRice74) February 13, 2020

You repeat all the talking points. How shameful. — Paul “TᕼE ᗷOOK GᑌY” (@PaulTheBookGuy) February 13, 2020

Bad sales people always spend more time bad-mouthing the competition rather than improving their own brands. Dishonest Bee’s best 😂 — Wondered Woman 🇺🇸 🔞 (@Jasmine_Jewels) February 13, 2020

We’re seeing a lot of people thanking Sam for suggesting Prager U.

Heh.

Do I have to wait for dusk to put you put…. Like, you're just a guilty. pic.twitter.com/2baVbBLM4y — Jen (@jmcmahon78) February 13, 2020

Those dangerous colorful graphics! — Retro JRPG Slave (@paul_pwestone) February 13, 2020

How about letting people decide for themselves. Why does the Left think that they can control where we get our info from? Because having control IS their agenda, that's why. — valeriejean ⭐⭐⭐ (@vallygirl_3) February 13, 2020

I think it is very generous of @FullFrontalSamB to offer her recognition of @prageru . This free advertising will bring 10,000s of new followers.

Very generous indeed!!😅😁🤣😅🤣😁 pic.twitter.com/XMduduQMQe — Thomas Glass (@thommglass) February 13, 2020

Right? Prager U should send her a thank you card and some cookies. Maybe some chocolate?

