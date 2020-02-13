We sorta forgot Samantha Bee was still on the air.

Didn’t you?

Which is probably why she decided to go after Prager U because at least then she’d get a little attention, right? We are writing about her, after all … making a fool of herself, of course, but people will read about her today.

Just not in a good way.

Look at this hot mess:

Colorful graphics AND social media?!

Those monsters at Prager U daring to inform and educate young people on the Constitution and American fundamentals! They must be stopped!

Heh.

Yeah, this joke fell flat.

They’re DANGEROUS for giving young people a different perspective than the liberal, progressive, bulls**t propaganda Sam herself has been pushing for years. Seems she doesn’t want young people to think for themselves …

Trending

Pass.

But Prager U did respond (even though she didn’t bother to tag them in her little rant):

YAAAS!

HA HA HA HA HA

We so adore Prager U.

We’re seeing a lot of people thanking Sam for suggesting Prager U.

Heh.

Right? Prager U should send her a thank you card and some cookies. Maybe some chocolate?

***

Related:

Man, Democrats are in TROUBLE: Latest scoop on Mike Bloomberg could be a bigger problem than even stop and frisk

‘HOO-boy’: Frank Luntz’s stories about upcoming Nevada Dems Caucus so bad they make the Iowa Caucus look GOOD

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Prager USamantha Bee