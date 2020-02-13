Man, the hits just keep on coming for the Democrats. If you thought the Iowa Caucus debacle was bad, it sounds like Nevada could be worse, at least according to Frank Luntz.

I just got back from Nevada, and hoooo boy have I got stories for you… This past Saturday, the @NVDems had a meeting with precinct captains, and still couldn’t show them a demo of the iPad app they'll use on Caucus Night to submit totals. https://t.co/tiIynvWO52 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) February 13, 2020

Problems with their app.

Color us shocked.

Heh.

Get your popcorn.

As a backup to their app, Nevada precinct captains will use paper ballots and count them by hand. Because, just like in Iowa, the Caucus Night app they plan to use has not been tested at scale.https://t.co/Rs6tv2XfK4 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) February 13, 2020

Dems learned nothing from Iowa.

The 2020 election cycle could not only mark the end of the Iowa caucuses, but all caucuses nationwide.https://t.co/cu16BHGICx — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) February 13, 2020

This has to be intentional. Nobody is this across-the-board incompetent. — Sheik Yerbouti (@YerboutiSheik) February 13, 2020

After what we’ve seen from the Democrats over the past four years we’re pretty sure they are this across-the-board incompetent. Just sayin’.

Let’s trust these folks with our highest office….. 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Independent Woman (@hoopsmom) February 13, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Forgive me if I'm dense, but the Nevada Dems had FOUR years to prepare for this, right? — DeplorableMeTex (@FormerUSN) February 13, 2020

And just watched Iowa totally botch their own caucus because of an app.

Perez is the most incompetent person in politics. — Josh_Seattle (@CreamsikleNW) February 13, 2020

Which is why we must do everything we can to make sure he stays in charge of the DNC.

Don’t worry everyone, they will totally be ready to completely fix the health system and remake the economy into a socialist utopia — “TheSting” 5:5 (@Nate58726125) February 13, 2020

Counting is hard math. — Sanity Clause (@wars_meme) February 13, 2020

Math is racist!

Wait … no.

Math is sexist!

Wait … no.

Math comes from the Russians!

There ya’ go.