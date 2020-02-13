Socialist Democrats spend a lot of time complaining about the rich and pretending everything that is wrong with this country and even this world is their fault. They talk about how the middle class gets screwed by these evil rich people … wonder if that ‘getting screwed’ includes the head Socialist Democrat himself Bernie Sanders flying first class.

We see you, Bernie. Smile for the picture!

A nervous democratic socialist in first class. #FeelTheBern pic.twitter.com/XbONXNBZNn — Hank Thomas (@HankThomasDC) February 13, 2020

He DOES look nervous.

And if there was ever a picture that truly sums up what socialism is, it’s this. The rich and powerful live in comfort while the rest of the country goes without since the government redistributes everything they make and own. Look at Venezuela.

Here is a pic of American Eagle first class on an Embraer ERJ-175. Much less interesting when unoccupied. Link to seat map: https://t.co/P1DDzxHpNN pic.twitter.com/5H68z207KV — Hank Thomas (@HankThomasDC) February 13, 2020

I had to provide escort for him about 2 months ago in Vegas…. he flew private 🤔 Never even thought about talking to us… — G Mad (@gmad2285) February 13, 2020

Flying PRIVATE? That’s a big damn carbon footprint, Bern.

I think he saw you — DanDabrowski (@DanDabrowski) February 13, 2020

Definitely did. — Hank Thomas (@HankThomasDC) February 13, 2020

HA HA HA HA

Yes, he definitely did.

But that didn’t stop his supporters from making excuses for their ‘leader’ and attacking the guy who took the pic:

even if he booked coach, someone on crew would have bumped him up. Can't fault him on this one tbf — Sarah Eaglesfield 👌 (@zenxv) February 13, 2020

Suuuuure, that’s totally what happened.

He stands with us and he is honest. Class does not matter — Bernie's HQ (@bernieshq) February 13, 2020

Huh?

Sounds like a good little socialist minion.

Anybody would be nervous around you, you look like a serial killer. — beth, purity test enthusiast (@bourgeoisalien) February 13, 2020

What I see here is a nervous venture capitalist worried that he will soon be taxed fairly so that others can be able to live past 35. — Aren R. LeBrun (@proustmalone) February 13, 2020

I'd be nervous to if some psycho was taking creeper shots of me. — Anomaly 🔥 🌹 (@spatial_anomaly) February 13, 2020

But in the end …

Ding ding ding.

***

