Remember when Joe Walsh was going to take up his musket if Trump wasn’t elected?

Good times.

1. Donald Trump is a unique & dangerous threat to our Republic.

2. He must be stopped.

3. ALL OF US must come together to stop him.

4. Therefore, I pledge to support WHOEVER the Democrat nominee is.

5. If a libertarian/conservative like me can make that pledge, can’t you?

— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 11, 2020