Seems AOC missed the point … again.

Last week, when Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed no one can pull themselves up by their bootstraps people came out of the woodwork explaining to her how yes, yes they can and do in America, every day. Carol Roth especially went after the sweetheart of the Socialist Democrat movement starting the hashtag #IBootstrapped where people told their stories of hard work and success.

Welp, seems Alex from the Bronx learned nothing from what she was seeing in social media because this is what she came back with.

For GOPers who spent this week mocking the poor w/“bootstrap” jokes, why don’t you listen to Ms. Hutchinson’s testimony & give one damn reason why we shouldn’t have an accurate poverty line in this country. Unless of course you were talking w/o paying attn to the actual hearing. https://t.co/4YCypOfxpB — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 9, 2020

Nobody was mocking the poor, you nitwit.

We were mocking YOU.

Nobody was mocking the poor. You're not poor. — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 9, 2020

This. ^

It’s easy, don’t make bad life choices, don’t compound one bad decision with two more. Our life is the sum of the choices we make, irregardless of the circumstances we face. Also, don’t believe the lie that a university degree is a prerequisite for or somehow guarantees success. — I Am Winston Smith 🤨 (@TC1984G) February 10, 2020

Her self-awareness may well be less than zero at this point.

Government has spent $15T on the War on Poverty since Johnson. Why hasn't Government been able to fix it yet if Government has all the answers? — JustaDiscussion (@JustaDiscussion) February 9, 2020

AOC leaves out the part about how people get trapped in a cycle of dependence and poverty when they rely on the government for their basic needs but we digress.

Stop taxing the poor. Stop trapping them in failing schools. Stop chasing jobs out of your district. Fraud. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) February 9, 2020

But her Green New Deal! New Way Forward Act!

I was mocking John Maynard Marx. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) February 9, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

WE WERE MAKING FUN OF YOU! — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) February 9, 2020

She just doesn’t get it.

Not one person "mocked the poor". Many mocked YOU for not understanding the definition of a metaphor. The fact that you're here today, telling people that "the right mocked poor people" means only one of two things; either you're incredibly dumb, or a pathological liar. — 🕯️Ѡąƨƙɛƪωɛɛ🐰Ɯѧßβiȶ 🕯️(pronoun-Hare Highness) (@WaskelweeWabbit) February 9, 2020

Why not both?

We were making fun of you not the poor. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) February 9, 2020

And you want to steal more of her income to provide even more worthless degrees to even more people. And we are the “cruel and greedy” ones? — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) February 10, 2020

They weren’t mocking her, they were mocking you because you took an idiom and applied literal meaning to it. So many of us are struggling, and many of us, myself included, don’t run to the government to change things for us. — William Waring (@billwaring) February 9, 2020

Taxation is theft. — Rob Weir (@WhyNotLib) February 9, 2020

PREACH.

We were mocking you for seemingly failing to understand the role of idioms in language, genius. Just like they mocked you for "Milton Keynes." — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) February 9, 2020

The poor aren't the ones who we're mocking pic.twitter.com/9oCYqHLfzt — Beyond My Purview ¯_(ツ)_/¯ 🍸 (@OverpaidA) February 9, 2020

Sensing a theme here, Sandy.

Funny how you try to twist this, no one was mocking the poor. We know people fall on hard times, we also know that when people get a Degree in “Transgender Turtle Dance Theory” they will end up flipping burgers and asking people if they want shakes and fries We were mocking you — Space Woman Spiff 👩🏻‍🚀 (@BellaPelosi) February 10, 2020

Welp. She outdid owning herself once AGAIN. This gal is a walking meme for the failures of the government school system. Truly gifted. Truly. — Teal “Deboosted” FOLLOW LIMITED (@sirenidica) February 10, 2020

Truly.

Define “accurate poverty line”. The expenses you listed are null and void when those below the poverty line are getting them as government services, as they are today. — 🇺🇸 Phoebe Ann 🇺🇸 (@PhoebeAnn068) February 10, 2020

Your war on poverty is a failure — acquitted forever us_395 🇺🇸🌴🏖️ (@US_395) February 10, 2020

No one was mocking the poor. They were mocking your inability to comprehend basic ideas. We also told our own stories of improving our lives in #IBootstrapped — PerturbedCaucasianBloke (@PC_Bloke) February 10, 2020

You sound mad. — Valeria, the Younger (@valeria_younger) February 10, 2020

She does, doesn’t she?

Heh.

***

Related:

And the winner is –> Ricky Gervais tweets what he’d say if he were hosting The Oscars and DAMMIT it’s so good we wish he was

‘Acosta would chain himself to the WH fence’: @redsteeze decimates media in BRUTAL thread for ignoring FL man who drove into GOP tent

Puts Jussie Smollett to SHAME: Lefty’s story about his buddy’s car getting ‘MAGA’d’ at mechanic sets off BS detectors in a YUGE way