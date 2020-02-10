Former New York State Assemblyman and founder of Americans Against Anti-Semitism, Dov Hikind, was ejected from a Muslims for Peace event for asking Rashida Tlaib to address her anti-Semitism.

Guess she didn’t want to talk about it?

Watch.

Police just ejected me from an event of @Muslims4Peace at @RutgersU which was a fine event until @RashidaTlaib showed up. I challenged her about her antisemitism and spreading of an anti-Jewish blood libel! She had no answer for me. They will never silence us! Cc @IlhanMN pic.twitter.com/vyMGCGGxlX — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) February 9, 2020

We kinda sorta love that he tagged them all in his tweet with the footage and then cc’d Ilhan Omar.

Dude ain’t takin’ any prisoners.

This was the event: https://t.co/VCjhGyv0Wn — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) February 10, 2020

Interesting event.

Hi Dov. You are usually doing a great job but I am not sure why you felt a need to attend this event. Please explain — Shoshana (@shanak10) February 9, 2020

Why should he have to explain why he chose to attend?

He did anyway.

Because we cannot allow a shameless Antisemite waltz unchallenged onto a campus with one of the largest Jewish student populations in the country. — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) February 10, 2020

Boom.

Hey @RutgersU @NewJerseyOAG @SenatorLorettaW, @ADL Is this what NJ taxes are being used for? To sponsor talks by anti-Semites, and to physically prevent anyone from asking them valid questions? — Joseph Steinberg (@JosephSteinberg) February 9, 2020

It’s really not a great look for a Jewish man to be physically removed from an event for asking an elected official to address her anti-Semitism. Just saying.

Great courage my friend!!!! God Bless!! — AIR_CAV (@AIR_CAV) February 9, 2020

Democrats hate free speech — Lalapuj (@lalapuj) February 10, 2020

Religion of peace. Or something — 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐤𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐤 𝐉𝐞𝐰 (@HonkyTonkJew) February 10, 2020

Or something.

***

