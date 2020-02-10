Gosh, city folk are getting fussy with politicians caring about country folk. Apparently, since people in lower populated areas actually have representation in the House and in the Senate that’s not fair to people in NYC.

Or something.

Don’t look at us man, we just work here.

I am *so* tired of this. I’m from a small Midwestern town and live in NYC. The size of your community, or the complection, or the location does not make you more moral, worthy, deserving, hardworking, American. I’m not sure why it’s ok to insult large swaths of US but it’s old. https://t.co/WVePpgpL4L — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) February 9, 2020

Well, maybe if large swaths of the US predominately in cities were actually more moral, worthy, deserving, hardworking, and American we would treat them that way.

AOC saw this as an opportunity to dunk on Pete Buttigieg and the Electoral College:

It’s wild that this is still a talking point in a country where the electoral college regularly overrides the popular vote in elections, & the entire Senate is designed to overrepresent smaller, less populated areas over populated ones as a check on the House. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 9, 2020

It’s not about overriding the popular vote, Sandy.

*sigh*

And no, the Senate is not designed to overrepresent smaller, less populated areas.

She’s an elected official, guys. Wow.

Oh, my gosh, please read the Constitution and stop saying such ignorant things. — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) February 9, 2020

Someone should put together the basics of the Constitution in crayon so maybe she’ll finally figure it out.

Sheesh, this is just ridiculous.

@AOC a little civics lesson for ya. The house is designed to represent the smaller communities. The Senate is designed to represent the states. How in the hell did you get elected? Big money backing a puppet I guess — Coach Pierce 26 (@coachpierce26) February 9, 2020

Yes exactly why the founding fathers wrote it up that way. The whole count you should not be governed by New Yorkers and Californians. — Dave Agey (@DaveAgey) February 9, 2020

It’s wild that people mock you for being a bartender. They should be mocking you for being an actress. — Jon Blumenthal (@JonBlumenthal) February 9, 2020

Based on the House’s recent performances glad the senate is their to check them — Dave Agey (@DaveAgey) February 9, 2020

Ain’t THAT the truth?

