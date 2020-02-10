Since Adam Schiff had his backside handed to him BADLY in front of the entire WORLD trying to impeach Trump for beating Hillary in 2016, he’s been very busy tweeting out sanctimonious garbage trying to distract from the fool he made of himself.

Like this tweet about how he was just doing his constitutional duty.

Didn’t Adam just spend months telling voters they weren’t smart enough to hold the president accountable and that’s why they were trying so hard to get him impeached?

James Woods came down on Schiff for Brains:

Trending

Political spirochete.

Know what that is?

Welp, this editor did not and upon doing a Bing search (FU, Google) it appears that a spirochete is the bacterium that causes syphillis.

Heh.

Man, we are so glad Mr. Woods is back.

Man, let’s hope so.

See?

And apparently similar to bacterium that causes an STD.

Ouch.

***

Related:

‘Lady, you’ve got SOME nerve’: Lisa Page paints herself as some heroic civil servant who ‘dared rebuke Trump’ and it goes SO wrong

So MAD: AOC SNAPS at GOP after spending days getting mocked for bootstrap comments and WOW, talk about a self-own

And the winner is –> Ricky Gervais tweets what he’d say if he were hosting The Oscars and DAMMIT it’s so good we wish he was

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam SchiffJames Woods