Elizabeth Warren saying America needs ‘race-conscious laws’ during the last Democratic Debate is almost as scary as the Project Veritas footage of Bernie Sanders staffers talking about how Gulags weren’t all that bad. Maybe Liz missed it, but Democrats already had race-conscious laws in the past and that didn’t work out so well for minorities.

Kimberley Strassel tweeted:

Elizabeth Warren says we need "race-conscious laws." Think about that. Isn't that what we spent so long trying to make sure we didn't have? #DemDebate — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) February 8, 2020

We recall something about being judged by the content of our character versus the color of our skin … something like that? She continued.

Just to expand this thought: Can anyone imagine the meltdown if that phrase came out of a Republican mouth? — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) February 8, 2020

They.

Would.

Lose.

Their.

Minds.

Like Jodi did here:

What I have to think about regularly is how people like you with so little intellectual depth you could even make this kind of disingenuous and/or just plain dumb-shit comment get columns in major newspapers. — Jodi Jacobson (@jljacobson) February 8, 2020

We know it’s not nice but all this editor can think of while reading Jodi’s tweet is HURR DURR.

Easy, Jodi. Jealousy isn’t a good look for you. — klarson (@kglarson) February 8, 2020

It’s like Kim is being deliberately obtuse — Scarlett “PocketChange4BigStructuralChange” Rabe (@scarlettrabe) February 8, 2020

*sigh*

She’s not the obtuse one — Gary HokieHawk (@grsvt81) February 8, 2020

They never learn.

We had "race conscious laws" once upon a time thanks to #Democrats. They were called Jim Crow. #DemDebates — Keith James (@BlackMagic63) February 8, 2020

There it is.

conservatives were behind jim crow — David Taft Terry (@DTaftTerry) February 8, 2020

Oh, honey, no.

Wrong, wrong, wrong. People like Democrat Senator Hugo Black, who filibustered anti-lynching legislation were behind Jim Crow. FDR, the ultimate progressive (along w Woodrow KKK Wilson) appointed Hugo Black to SCOTUS for life because he was "a good New-Dealer" aka "progressive" — American Elephant™ (@TheElephantsKid) February 9, 2020

Yikes.

This isn't a new position for the Democrat Party. — Passably Affable (@tbrusletten) February 8, 2020

Not at all.

It’s “amazing” that the MAIN person who faked being a minority is saying:

* America is racist AFTER 2008-2016 & Obama

* We are so racist but Obama didn’t make it HIS #1 Platform

* 6 Black women quit Warren’s campaign because of racist treatment BUT everyone ELSE is guilty — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) February 9, 2020

RIGHT?! A woman who lied about her heritage is the one pushing for race-conscious laws.

Hello, Liz, meet irony.

We had those. They were called Jim Crow and they are a stain on the nation — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) February 8, 2020

I'm a Dem and I found that confusing. She needs to explain what she means by that. — Arturo Diaz (@1arturod) February 8, 2020

Not good when she’s even confusing Dems.

Ooh, we could have different drinking fountains for different races. But only one bathroom for all genders. — Beach (@BeachEinheri) February 8, 2020

For those of us who’ve been around observing for the last half century, it’s an amazing thing to witness. The complete transformation of @TheDemocrats from the Party of JFK to the Party of Bernie Sanders. — coastal eddy (@m_stewart_paine) February 8, 2020

JFK would never stop throwing up if he saw this mess. Then again, today’s Democrat Party would likely toss JFK out for being too moderate.

***

