Democrats never learn … otherwise, they wouldn’t be Democrats.

You would think after what happened in Iowa they’d know to stay far, far, FAR away from apps but nope.

NEW: Nevada Democrats are developing a new "tool" to be preloaded onto iPads and distributed to precinct chairs. The tool — which volunteers who attended a training today were told is not an “app” — will fold in early vote results on Caucus Day. Story coming soon on @TheNVIndy. — Megan Messerly (@meganmesserly) February 9, 2020

A tool you can use on your iPad sounds an AWFUL lot like an app.

Ahem.

Changing the name of the thing doesn’t mean it will work better, Dems.

lol this sounds like an app — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) February 9, 2020

What could possibly go wrong, right? — CW3 HumanScum Schadenfreude🇺🇸🇫🇮🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@ret_cw3) February 9, 2020

Eh, they’ll just blame Russians or Trump if and when it breaks down again.

My "this is not an app, this is a tool" tweet about an app has a lot of questions already answered by the tweet — KloboCop 🌹🐬 اشتهارد (@BadSunAK) February 9, 2020

Make calls for Berniehttps://t.co/5xXr12gLx8 — KloboCop 🌹🐬 اشتهارد (@BadSunAK) February 9, 2020

Just sounds like another way for the DNC to keep Bernie out.

*adjusts tinfoil*

Don't worry guys, this one's developed by "Shady Inc", not "Shadow Inc". Nothing to worry about. — Kevin D. Jones (@Kevin_D_Jones) February 9, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, that was funny.

I'm pretty sure we've all seen the end of this story… — MarySueVader (@llcthecableguy) February 9, 2020

Remember when we didn’t have iPads? Seriously, it wasn’t that long ago. Just use paper, you absolute numbskulls. — Girl_Grimly (@ed_grimly) February 9, 2020

Paper?! HOW DARE YOU?!

This is the designer of the app pic.twitter.com/bXjc4FRjgL — Al Prazolam (@jkaszynski) February 9, 2020

ROFL.

Is it just this editor or does he look like every office character Carol Burnett featured on her show? A little like Tim Conway?

So its gonna be a web based…app? — Steven Can't Decide What to Play (@StevenSimmons) February 9, 2020

No no, silly, it’s a TOOL.

BIG difference.

***

