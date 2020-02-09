Democrats never learn … otherwise, they wouldn’t be Democrats.

You would think after what happened in Iowa they’d know to stay far, far, FAR away from apps but nope.

A tool you can use on your iPad sounds an AWFUL lot like an app.

Ahem.

Changing the name of the thing doesn’t mean it will work better, Dems.

Eh, they’ll just blame Russians or Trump if and when it breaks down again.

Just sounds like another way for the DNC to keep Bernie out.

*adjusts tinfoil*

HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, that was funny.

Paper?! HOW DARE YOU?!

ROFL.

Is it just this editor or does he look like every office character Carol Burnett featured on her show? A little like Tim Conway?

No no, silly, it’s a TOOL.

BIG difference.

***

Tags: appIowa CaucusNevada Democratstool