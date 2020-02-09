Lefties are not pleased with SNL for joking about Pete Buttigieg being a #WhiteObama, and not because they don’t want the ‘little mayor who couldn’t’ getting teased. No no, they’re mad SNL would even joke about Pete being close to a white Obama.

The bit itself is toward the end of the skit at the 8:15 mark …

Gotta be honest, this whole thing was pretty damn funny BUT the big takeaway for Twitter seems to be the joke about Pete being #WhiteObama. Ironically, the tag is trending ironically which is exactly what ‘Pete’ didn’t want to happen.

We’re not sure if this is freakin’ hilarious or just really sad for ol’ ‘I know they call me Mayo Pete’.

A little bit of both, perhaps.

Seeing #WhiteObama trending at midnight on a Saturday and immediately knowing who SNL is parodying tonight. pic.twitter.com/GTdgfj2LGc — Winn Periyasamy, MPH (She/Her) (@WPeriyasamy) February 9, 2020

We knew too.

Poor Pete.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

They are so pissed.

#WhiteObama is going to backfire, and I am so here for it!#CheatButtigeig — Hanx Fingers ⏳ (@HanxFingers) February 9, 2020

This me turning social media off after seeing #WhiteObama is treading pic.twitter.com/UoL2p7dbJS — bud bartlow (@comedian_bud) February 9, 2020

Obama was a US senator before he ran for president. Pete is a small town mayor. White ppl always minimizing black peoples achievement #WhiteObama — 願來生再與媽媽續緣 (@shepersists2) February 9, 2020

I’m going to say this and I cannot stress this enough – Mayo Pete is not it whatsoever. He offers absolutely nothing substantive and his issues with the Black community should be enough to disqualify him. I suspect as we get into more diverse states, he’ll fall off#WhiteObama — Dy🌹✊🏿 #PetesBillionaires (@DynastyClaire) February 9, 2020

Pete doesn’t want my black ass vote and I will follow his request! #WhiteObama — Dy🌹✊🏿 #PetesBillionaires (@DynastyClaire) February 9, 2020

Pete gets to be #WhiteObama without a single drop of community organizing, and he gets to jack up cannabis arrests on black people to save them from violence. That all sounds very white. — PLAY GLORIA (@nachofiesta) February 9, 2020

It would appear they did not find this joke funny …

Pete Buttigieg wants to be#whiteobama Nope — Ed Clements (@ntvwestTxn) February 9, 2020

Like, at all.

You can’t be #WhiteObama if you are polling at 0% with African American voters, Buttigieg.#WhiteObama according to Obama would be:https://t.co/FqM7BcC0rX — BetoBelieveImHere (@RSuramin) February 9, 2020

And once again we are reminded the Left has no sense of humor.

Good times.

***

