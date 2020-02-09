Oh yeah, we sort of forgot but The Oscars are tonight.

And they have no host.

If only they’d have invited Ricky Gervais to host, right?

Question for @rickygervais Jf you were hosting the Oscars tonight, what’s your first best joke? — VBTheWise (@VBTheWise) February 9, 2020

This oughta be good.

“I can’t wait to hear all your inspirational speeches about equality, and it’s great that the 3 hours you’re here tonight is the only time your badly paid migrant house staff will get some time off to sleep this week” https://t.co/fsFbdDkv6u — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 9, 2020

It’s as if Ricky really knows these people. Their badly paid migrant house staff will get some time off to sleep …

Heh.

And ouch.

Can you just host everything from now on? Thanks. — kob (@kabyber) February 9, 2020

Hey, if he hosted all of these shows maybe the Hollywood elite would finally stop pretending their ideas matter more because they can memorize lines written by somebody else. Then again, even when Ricky asked them not to be unhinged and melodramatically political at his last gig, Patricia Arquette babbled about war and evil Trump.

It’s almost as if they can’t help themselves.

When they announce you’re the top secret surprise host! 😳 pic.twitter.com/Uf1VkQ2DvE — Sean (@McvittyS) February 9, 2020

That. Would. Be. Epic.

You should live tweet the Oscars tonight. Guaranteed you’d get better ratings 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/D2CjQKbjqp — DVSDeplorable⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DeplorableDvs) February 9, 2020

The Oscars are tonight? Who knew? The real question is who cares? — Violet Lilymoth (@violetlilymoth) February 9, 2020

See? We’re not the only ones who forgot.

Heh.

***

