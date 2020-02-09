It’s ok, it was just a GOP tent.

No big whoop, right media?

The only thing we’d see from CNN is how Trump’s hate is fueling division and even domestic terrorism. There would be protests in the streets of DC with yahoos holding signs of Trump as Hitler and Hillary Clinton would find some way to tweet something uber-cringy about Russia and America deserving better.

Stephen Miller nailed it:

Yup.

We love the visual of Jim Acosta chaining himself to the WH fence.

Heh.

Trending

This.

So much THIS.

Terror in Jacksonville.

This is so damn spot on.

Ding ding ding.

You guys saw that, right? Yeah, one of Pete’s major supporters wanted to withdraw her vote for him after she learned he is gay. Can’t help but notice that wasn’t a giant headline all over the place …

Schiff would be insisting Trump must be impeached because of violence like this.

Yup.

We’d laugh because this is pretty damn funny but considering how whacked the media is these days about Russia (and most everything) it’s definitely a possibility.

***

Related:

Puts Jussie Smollett to SHAME: Lefty’s story about his buddy’s car getting ‘MAGA’d’ at mechanic sets off BS detectors in a YUGE way

‘Yeah, they were called Jim Crow’: Kimberley Strassel just embarrasses Elizabeth Warren for pushing ‘race-conscious laws’

Wait, no evil RED HAT?! Florida man arrested for deliberately ramming van into GOP tent full of volunteers registering voters

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: @redsteezeFlorida ManGOP Tentmedia