It’s ok, it was just a GOP tent.

No big whoop, right media?

Going out on a limb and suggesting if a MAGA hat wearing yokel drove a van through a Warren or Sanders voter registration tent, it would be the only thing journalists & major news outlets would be talking about right now. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 9, 2020

The only thing we’d see from CNN is how Trump’s hate is fueling division and even domestic terrorism. There would be protests in the streets of DC with yahoos holding signs of Trump as Hitler and Hillary Clinton would find some way to tweet something uber-cringy about Russia and America deserving better.

Stephen Miller nailed it:

They would be clearing graphite off the roof at CNN right now. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 9, 2020

Yup.

There would be Charlottesville comparisons. Jim Acosta would chain himself to the WH Fence. Tapper would be demanding Kelkyanne Conway personally accept responsibility and Fredo would be quote tweeting people with 12 followers. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 9, 2020

We love the visual of Jim Acosta chaining himself to the WH fence.

Heh.

There would be 5 NY Times OP-Eds about Trump’s SOTU speech was the motivation. NBC reporters would be scouring 4Chan. Wash Post front page would read TERROR IN JACKSONVILLE. Candidates would be gathering for candlelight vigils. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 9, 2020

This.

So much THIS.

Terror in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville and #DefeatHate would be top trends on Twitter. Every celebrity with a political following would be making Hitler comparisons. Stelter & Darcy would be blaming some Fox & Friends segment because that’s what Media Matters would be doing. There would be marches. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 9, 2020

This is so damn spot on.

But of course there’s none of that, and you don’t have to like Trump to notice this. You just have to have a pulse. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 9, 2020

Ding ding ding.

They'd be interviewing the driver's 3rd grade teacher by now — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) February 9, 2020

Hold on a minute. I distinctly remember a journalist said "journalists don't take sides". — My Idiot Dawg (@MyIdiotDawg) February 9, 2020

Now, and for weeks to come. — lifeonthehill (@auntsa8100) February 9, 2020

It would be 24×7 coverage Dems would have a vigil on house steps Holding hands with candles Singing “we shall overcome” — Mr Grant Jones (@GR13579Z) February 9, 2020

Same with the Iowa woman who wanted to change her Buttigieg vote when she was told he is gay. — S2 (@Mstewable) February 9, 2020

You guys saw that, right? Yeah, one of Pete’s major supporters wanted to withdraw her vote for him after she learned he is gay. Can’t help but notice that wasn’t a giant headline all over the place …

Yep, CNN would have another ‘Town Hall’ with 20 panelists. — 🇺🇸Old School🇺🇸 (@marklindesr) February 9, 2020

Within minutes it would be indirectly connected to the White House, the walls would be closing in, and we would be a a tipping point. And impeachment. — Diatribical Idiot (@lib_antidote) February 9, 2020

Schiff would be insisting Trump must be impeached because of violence like this.

Yup.

CNN would speculate on Russian involvement with the driver — Bismo Funyuns (@UrbanOutdoorman) February 9, 2020

We’d laugh because this is pretty damn funny but considering how whacked the media is these days about Russia (and most everything) it’s definitely a possibility.

***

Related:

Puts Jussie Smollett to SHAME: Lefty’s story about his buddy’s car getting ‘MAGA’d’ at mechanic sets off BS detectors in a YUGE way

‘Yeah, they were called Jim Crow’: Kimberley Strassel just embarrasses Elizabeth Warren for pushing ‘race-conscious laws’

Wait, no evil RED HAT?! Florida man arrested for deliberately ramming van into GOP tent full of volunteers registering voters