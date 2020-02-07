MAN we’re glad James Woods is back.

As Twitchy readers know, Mr. Woods came back to Twitter without pulling a single punch, especially his tweet asking about what he’d missed since he was gone.

I was on vacation awhile, avoiding the news. How’d the #Mueller thing work out? The #impeachment scam? Who won the #Iowa caucuses? Is #MichaelAvenatti still a contender for the Democratic nomination for President? How’s #JeffreyEpstein doing? — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

Luckily, Ted Cruz was around to share this super important breaking news with Woods:

Welcome back. Avenatti won Iowa. https://t.co/4U45I8sOmy — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 7, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Hey, that’s just about as likely as what Democrats are trying to claim happened in Iowa. Pete Buttigieg, the guy whose campaign in part funded the app the state used for results, magically beat Bernie Sanders.

Alrighty then.

We love that Ted was able to use Avenatti to humiliate Democrats over the Iowa Caucus even more. That there is a ‘two-fer.’

You are the best Mr. Cruz! I know I was a bit harsh on you in the way past, I apologize for that. You are amazing! I am so grateful for your leadership in our Country and what you stand for. You bring the best! Thank you Senator Cruz for EVERYTHING 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🙏🏼❤️🙌🏼😎 — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) February 7, 2020

Huzzah.

CNN are going to fact-check this 🤣 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) February 7, 2020

CNN will find that Avenatti COULD have won Iowa if not for those damn Russians.

Iowa is one of the many flyover states that Avenatti will be seeing. As he flies over them, going coast to coast for his multiple federal trials. So long as that verdict comes in before the CA primary, that clown won’t even be able to vote. — Mike Daitch (@mikedaitch) February 7, 2020

This could work.

Thank you, Senator. Did they arrest him yet again during his acceptance speech? https://t.co/8R5DCcPg3j — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

YES!

What a week! Mon – Iowa Caucus debacle

Tue – Awesome Trump SOTU

Wed – Trump acquitted

Thu – James Woods is BACK What will Friday bring? — That Greek Guy! (@DesignGreek) February 7, 2020

Seriously. One of the best weeks ever.

They arrested Avenatti so many times it started interfering with his other court dates. #truestory — GregEsq (@GregEsq) February 7, 2020

OMG JAMES WOODS IS BACK pic.twitter.com/0MqRh3YgoE — K Train (@ktrain63) February 7, 2020

Thank the Twitter Gods.

***

