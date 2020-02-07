The last time we heard from Peter Strzok, you know, the guy who allegedly plotted with his GF Lisa Page (the one he cheated on his wife with) to sabotage the campaign of one Donald J. Trump, he was thanking people for their support and babbling about filing a lawsuit.

My profound thanks to everyone for their support. This would not be possible without you. pic.twitter.com/KdwhoSFyya — Peter Strzok (@petestrzok) August 6, 2019

Welp, it appears Trump speaking about him and Page ‘upset’ the little FBI agent who couldn’t so much that he broke his Twitter silence to post tweets from his attorney. It’s like he doesn’t understand why Trump and tens of millions of Americans might be a teensy-bit pissed off at him.

A patriotic career counterintelligence agent … that’s cute.

2/2 I will have a great deal more to say about the president’s attacks on those with responsibility for holding him accountable. America deserves better. https://t.co/ywx5R07fOi — Peter Strzok (@petestrzok) February 7, 2020

Blah blah blah blah.

Pete will have to excuse us if we don’t take an FBI agent who tweeted about interfering with a presidential election seriously when he talks about America deserving better.

Since Steele turns out to have lied about what his main 'sub-source' told him about Carter Page, and the source actually disavowed the Page allegations that appear in Steele's dossier, which you used in your FISA warrant, can I ask you something? Are you mad about that? — Brian Cates // Digital Soldier for Flynn ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ (@drawandstrike) February 7, 2020

Are you even slightly upset that the confidential informant who's **unverified** scuttlebutt you ended up using in your FISA warrant punked you? What would you say today to Steele & Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS if you had a chance to give them a piece of your mind? — Brian Cates // Digital Soldier for Flynn ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ (@drawandstrike) February 7, 2020

You were banging Lisa Page while lying to your wife and then you tried to overthrow a duly elected president. FO — Cristina Laila (@cristinalaila1) February 7, 2020

Ouch.

Hey, we didn’t say it.

We included it.

We agree with it.

Buuut, we didn’t say it.

please don't ever text me again. — ᴰᵃⁿⁱ ᵗʰᵉ ᵍⁱʳˡ (@NewYearsDani) February 7, 2020

You boinked a subordinate, at best a collegue, cheated on your wife. Tried to implement a coup on a US president. We really don't want moral lectures from you. — Terry (@IrishTea1) February 7, 2020

You are the creepiest human I’ve ever seen. Just sayin. pic.twitter.com/YDIEnwaKNS — Aubrey Bear (@NotReallyABear2) February 7, 2020

Yuck. He’s so awful.

Perhaps you would like to donate to the arts? https://t.co/y3dcTAtuQH — The Doctor (@TennantRob) February 7, 2020

Insurance policy, cancelled. — John Schwartz 🇺🇸 (@john_schwartz) February 7, 2020

Bingo.

***

