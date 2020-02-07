You know if Trump is having one of his best weeks EVER the Democrats are having one of their worst. And boy howdy, this week has not been kind to our good, delicate, tolerant, trust-worthy friends on the Left. First the Iowa Caucus debacle (Bernie won, folks), then the SOTU where Grammy Nancy tore up Trump’s speech, then the acquittal …

AWESOME stuff if you’re a Republican.

Not so much if you were really hoping Democrats would somehow take Trump down.

We figured Sean Spicier, our favorite parody account, would be hard at work tormenting the Left and yup, he absolutely has been. The dude never disappoints.

Obama’s been gone for 3 years, let it go pic.twitter.com/FcARhfoCGr — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 7, 2020

The Obama jokes never get old.

Hawkeye in name only pic.twitter.com/vy61IXpzVd — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 6, 2020

These people and their, ‘Dancing With the Stars’ insults.

They so need a new talking point.

All for free pic.twitter.com/XS77WQN2ej — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 5, 2020

Bring your grandma to work day.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry…bring your senior citizen to work day pic.twitter.com/pzjlOb8Gx8 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 5, 2020

There ya’ go.

See, Sean is sensitive and stuff.

Some even take the time to respond pic.twitter.com/6iNEtHUhtd — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 5, 2020

Funny how people who claim no one reads your tweets always seem to reply to you.

Don’t come crying to me after Nevada pic.twitter.com/Vkfii8fUGA — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 4, 2020

Guess this is better than the damn DWTS dig.

Looks like Colleen agrees pic.twitter.com/9gttmgydxI — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 4, 2020

Winning.

Man, I can’t even smell my own farts pic.twitter.com/cENYaXeaR3 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 4, 2020

TMI, dude.

Definitely Costanza.

We thought this was a Brian Stelter joke for a minute.

Cats in a bag is animal abuse pic.twitter.com/S99AdsCx5f — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 3, 2020

Set those cats free, lady!

What do I win? pic.twitter.com/5u7FyrwvOV — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 3, 2020

A lifetime supply of Turtle Wax.

Duh.

Sounds like a terrible poll pic.twitter.com/JQ9OkFtrCP — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 2, 2020

Watching them dunk on a parody account because they’re too lazy to look for the little blue checkmark.

Priceless.

Guess I let the cat out of the bag pic.twitter.com/EYTCcNZJyd — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 1, 2020

Buckster.

K.

*off*

It was 10.

He only won the state by 18 points. We should all be so unpopular pic.twitter.com/kajmKI0PoO — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 30, 2020

Only.

Looks like we found his new burner pic.twitter.com/dvQUOH7Vp7 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 30, 2020

Is that you, Pierre?

Like the plague pic.twitter.com/cFFxoOZeIb — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 30, 2020

*Shake Your Body Down to the Ground immediately starts playing* pic.twitter.com/qLGcaB03m1 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 29, 2020

Ok, thanks! Love your music pic.twitter.com/Y6uIqAQluA — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 28, 2020

Dave Matthews, ladies and gentlemen.

Heh.

Not even a smidgen pic.twitter.com/ttV3VNs3Zn — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 27, 2020

Guess that makes Adam Schiff “Gilligan” pic.twitter.com/m2RM6cR4X1 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 27, 2020

He so looks like Gilligan.

I didn’t even assume genders pic.twitter.com/a5hmpyS1Iu — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 26, 2020

Sean is definitely having fun.

***

Related:

Buckle UP, DNC! Byron York and Brit Hume break down Iowa Caucus numbers and show Bernie Sanders really DID win

‘They EARNED it’: Ilhan Omar DROPPED for tweet about taking ‘the ethos behind G.I. Bill’ and giving everyone free college

Carol Roth rubs American success in AOC’s face by asking Tweeps to share their bootstrap stories on EPIC thread with #IBootstrapped