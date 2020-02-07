We can’t help but feel a little bit of deja vu watching the Iowa Caucus mess this week. It’s almost as if the DNC is trying to do to Bernie what they did to him in 2016 …

Wonder whose turn it is this time since it was Hillary’s turn last time.

Considering they got away with this crap in 2016 they probably thought they’d be AOK trying it again, but even the Left eventually sees the writing on the wall, especially when it’s in crayon. They know something strange is afoot in Iowa and the DNC in general.

Especially when they see tweets like this from a Precinct Captain.

With 100% of precincts reporting, I can faithfully say the Iowa results are bullshit. As a precinct captain in DM 06, I know for a fact the numbers reported for that district for every candidate who got more than 0 votes are wrong. 185 people caucused there. They say only 92 did. — Scott Santens🧢 (@scottsantens) February 7, 2020

So the math doesn’t add up.

Whoda thunk it.

I am not the only precinct captain to know for a fact that the official numbers are wrong. Here is another.https://t.co/PCWiRmb7yt — Scott Santens🧢 (@scottsantens) February 7, 2020

Ruh-roh.

Muscatine 09 is also inaccurate.https://t.co/BjlyeMiKBc — Scott Santens🧢 (@scottsantens) February 7, 2020

Wow.

Seeing a pattern here.

A local news crew was in my Des Moines precinct filming the entire thing. I'll try and track down what station it was tomorrow, but you can see the cameraman in this photo I took. You can also easily count far more people than what the official count says were in this room. pic.twitter.com/3nvqWjfWV5 — Scott Santens🧢 (@scottsantens) February 7, 2020

We were told it was Russia’s fault.

Wait, Trump’s fault?

No, 4Chan.

Hrm.

Muscatine 04 is also inaccurate.https://t.co/iNKI7AEoe7 — Scott Santens🧢 (@scottsantens) February 7, 2020

And another one that was wrong.

We were lucky with who our chair was. I was horrified when I heard some of the other experiences people had at different precincts. Like being told they were not allowed to fill out their 1st choice on the presidential cards because they weren’t viable BEFORE the 1st alignment. — BB Steen 🧢🗻 (@bb_steen) February 7, 2020

Ping @Dave_Wolf , what on earth is happening to democratic process here? Seems a great case for @Holochain tech, if you ask me … — Peter Jones (@innov8tor3) February 7, 2020

Democratic process is a mess.

I was an observer at D42 and @HadahiiliYazhi was the precinct captain. @andrewyang had 4 votes on the first alignment then two voters stayed committed. I also don’t remember there being any uncommitteds at all on first alignment. pic.twitter.com/4rDVUHDmic — dillapino🧢 (@dillapino) February 6, 2020

Wow.

so basically, every precinct's official figures are either in question or provably wrong. great. — Vegans For Andrew Yang 💵💵💵 (@vegans4yang) February 6, 2020

DNC has some ‘splainin’ to do.

