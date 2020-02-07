As Twitchy readers (and now most everyone on Twitter) know, James Woods returned to Twitter on Thursday. What a WEEK for the Right, yeah? Pointing and laughing at the Iowa Caucus mess, pretty damn amazing SOTU, watching Nancy get so angry she acted like some crazy old woman and ripped the speech up, Trump’s acquittal and NOW James Woods is back.

Remember when Trump said we’d get tired of the winning? This editor used to make fun of him for saying that but now …

Trump welcomed James back to Twitter:

James responded:

Thank you, Mr. President. You (and America) are winning so much right now, I just couldn’t miss out on all the fun! Please keep making our beloved nation the greatest in history. #Trump2020Landslide https://t.co/JxBmTP3rKS — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

And cue the Left losing their ever-loving minds, even more so than usual.

James Woods, lol — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) February 7, 2020

Says the guy nobody knows.

What’s it like getting upstaged by President Pelosi? pic.twitter.com/wqCpRn5gvt — Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) February 7, 2020

Huh?

Good to see they’re handling the week of winning so well.

James who? — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) February 7, 2020

Edward who?

Looks like Trump found his next Medal of Freedom winner — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 7, 2020

Dean has got to get a hobby.

HA.

Disgusting minds think alike. — Thorsten (@Airvooocht) February 7, 2020

Imagine being this joyless and humorless … all of the time.

***

