We’ve seen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez say some seriously STUPID things, but claiming Trump is paying off Black Americans at his rallies? C’mon, AOC, this is dumb even for you.

Charles Payne called her OUT:

And as usual, instead of actually answering in good faith, AOC threw POLITICO under the bus. Even though it’s clear they said nothing about Trump rallies.

Not seeing ‘rally’ here, AOC.

She mad.

No, what’s predictable is AOC always playing the victim after she gets caught saying stupid stuff.

Charles wasn’t having any of it.

She’s absolutely worried about Trump appealing to Democrats and appealing to demographics they think belong to them.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

But AOC needs people to believe they’re being paid to be there because … wait for it … keep waiting … still waiting … ORANGE MAN BAD.

***

