We’ve seen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez say some seriously STUPID things, but claiming Trump is paying off Black Americans at his rallies? C’mon, AOC, this is dumb even for you.

Charles Payne called her OUT:

Whoa! @AOC making damning claims that the Trump campaign is paying Black Americans at his campaign rally. Trump must have struck a nerve during SOTU last night. We'll discuss on Making Money with Charles Payne 2PM Fox Business with special guests.@deneenborelli @Rashad1380 — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) February 5, 2020

And as usual, instead of actually answering in good faith, AOC threw POLITICO under the bus. Even though it’s clear they said nothing about Trump rallies.

I’m not “making claims” that Trump campaign allies are holding events in Black communities to hand out envelopes of cash. I’m quoting the actual reporting ⬇️ https://t.co/s8WgupWUhu pic.twitter.com/j0wIBHW6Yx — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 5, 2020

Not seeing ‘rally’ here, AOC.

While those responsible for this shadowy behavior will claim that it is legally above board, the fact of the matter is that it’s insulting and wrong. They may not be legally registered as “campaign events” or rallies, but it should be clear to all what is going on. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 5, 2020

She mad.

“Allies of Trump have begun holding events in black communities where organizers lavish praise on Trump as they hand out 10s of 1000s of dollars to lucky attendees.” GOP will hop on me over the legal definition of a rally to distract from this garbage. They’re so predictable. 🙄 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 5, 2020

No, what’s predictable is AOC always playing the victim after she gets caught saying stupid stuff.

Charles wasn’t having any of it.

You said: “Trump has started to hand out cash to Black Americans at his rallies” which is not true. #SOTU2020 displayed #BlackExcellence and self determination. It's weird you would complain Trump is giving Black Americans cash. Worried he might be the Democrat nominee? https://t.co/kbtTP3pgeP — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) February 6, 2020

She’s absolutely worried about Trump appealing to Democrats and appealing to demographics they think belong to them.

Whenever a Democrat accuses, there is a high likelihood that they are confessing their own playbook. — Ziegus (@Ziegus1) February 6, 2020

Oh, well, if @politico is ‘reporting' it and @AOC is quoting them…them, It must be 'truth'…. — Milam Keith Smith (@Klickthedick) February 6, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

I have been to a rally and no cash was handed out. People don’t need to be paid to go to a Trump rally. They WANT to go for free!! — Cathy Gibbs (@cathygibbs53) February 6, 2020

But AOC needs people to believe they’re being paid to be there because … wait for it … keep waiting … still waiting … ORANGE MAN BAD.

