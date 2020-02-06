What happened to S.E. Cupp? Did Trump winning really break her as much as it did other pundits? Or is there truly something in the water at CNN?

Whatever the reason, she just doesn’t seem like the S.E. Cupp we used to know and admire.

Did she really think this tweet to Romney telling him not to worry about sellouts and hypocrites was smart considering how many folks seem to think she’s a hypocrite and sellout?

Pay no mind to the cowards; the unprincipled hypocrites who decided keeping their job was more important than doing their job; the emasculated sellouts prostrating themselves to a fake hero. History will remember this moment – and you, @SenatorRomney – correctly. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 5, 2020

Yeah, Romney, don’t worry.

Pay no mind to the cowards … el oh el.

And really, brave and principled?

‘Brave' and ‘principled’ Romney once threw a loyal gay aide under the bus to get aheadhttps://t.co/BPrIR5sDLp — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) February 6, 2020

Oh YEAH, remember that? It was Grenell, who Trump later made an ambassador.

I remember Romney as the guy who fired my friend @RichardGrenell because Rick was openly gay and Romney was too much of a coward to stand up for his friend. That’s what I remember. cc @ChrisRBarron https://t.co/tcEv1fQgNa — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 6, 2020

But ORANGE MAN BAD.

Actually, history will remember this as a failed political coup perpetrated by the DNC and FBI. The supporters of the failed coup will not be remembered at all….like your career https://t.co/SW9zCOjkYE — Brick (@Brickhouse0733) February 6, 2020

Brutal.

Then again, responses to her tweet, in general, were pretty brutal:

Go away. No one cares about you anymore. Your principles are your wallet. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) February 6, 2020

Are…are you talking about other people being sellouts? Self awareness, how does it work? — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) February 6, 2020

You work for CNN, Sarah. Let’s back off the histronics. — Paulie Walnuts 🇺🇸🇨🇱 (@paulierules) February 6, 2020

She needs to calm down. — TugboatPhil – Acquit Literally Means Exonerate (@TugboatPhil) February 6, 2020

Didn't you used to be S.E. Cupp? — BrownSkin (@BrunusCutis) February 6, 2020

Eh, that sums it up nicely.

