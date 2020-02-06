OMG NOT A PINNED TWEET!

How hard do you think Trump laughs when he sees tweets like this from Bette Midler? You’d think by now they’d have figured out when they totally and completely meltdown like this they are just feeding him and his followers.

But nope.

HE PINNED THIS. YOU THINK THIS IS A JOKE, DON’T YOU? IT’S NOT. HE MEANS IT. HE WILL CHANGE THE RULES AND HIS ENABLERS WILL LET HIM. IF HE WINS AGAIN, HE WILL RULE YOU UNTIL HE DIES, YOU DIE, OR BOTH. THEN…YOU’LL GET IVANKA. https://t.co/qdx1bZme80 — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 6, 2020

TRUMP WILL BE PRESIDENT FOREVER!

THE HUMANITY.

Sheesh, she says that like lower taxes, job creation, a thriving economy, and a safer country are bad thing.

Democrats. *eye roll*

I’m seriously worried about you. Because you’re likely tweeting this from your Malibu mansion while you look at the dolphins, your portfolio goes up and your cleaning lady dusts your plants. If you want to take action — fine — go volunteer, I promise you it helps with despair! — DUMPSTERFIRE2020 🔥 (@BridgetPhetasy) February 6, 2020

Not bad advice.

Calm down please. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 6, 2020

Nothing calms crazy down like telling it to calm down.

Heh.

Oh look, somebody's been drinkin…. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 6, 2020

Oof.

AND THEN HE WILL TAKE AWAY LOWERCASE LETTERS!!! WAIT… IT'S ALREADY STARTED!!!! — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) February 6, 2020

OMG NOT THE LOWER CASE LETTERS. WITHOUT LOWER CASE LETTERS IT WILL ALWAYS LOOK LIKE WE’RE YELLING WHEN WE WRITE.

Perfect.

pic.twitter.com/1kA1Y3QhLS — Vincent Charles: Zissou Society Blue Star Cadet (@YesThatVCharles) February 6, 2020

Just admit you want to make sweaty, unbridled passionate love with Donald Trump already… — Paul Sacca (@Paul_Sacca) February 6, 2020

So not a good visual.

*all over body shiver*

Jim Acosta was also sorta freaked out by the pinned tweet:

Acquitted and now back to his trolling that he will never leave office. https://t.co/FodXMpX4Ci — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 5, 2020

He’s only trolling whiners like Acosta.

Trump’s supporters loved it.

And you fall for it every single time. — Nick Searcy, REVERED LEADER & FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) February 6, 2020

Every. Single. Time.