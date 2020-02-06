Nancy Pelosi gave what many are calling one of the most insane pressers EVER this morning, but we’re hardly surprised. Democrats have had one horrible, terrible, no-good, very bad week what with the Iowa debacle, Trump’s kick-a*s SOTU (where Nancy totally embarrassed herself), the Senate acquitted the president …

And it’s only Thursday.

Dana Loesch came out swinging:

Pelosi is maliciously misrepresenting Trump’s comments on Charlottesville. In the same breath not only did he condemn the leftist identity politics that result in bigotry, but he also noted that there were bystanders present who were not part of either opposing side. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 6, 2020

Democrats as a whole have been maliciously misrepresenting Trump’s comments in Charlottesville.

Then again, they maliciously misrepresent most of his comments so this isn’t exactly shocking from ol’ Nancy.

It’s amazing how Pelosi engages in Olympic-level fabrication while defending actual heinously anti-Semitic remarks repeatedly made by members of her own party. Should we interpret her refusal to condemn those as an endorsement of their bigoted sentiment? — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 6, 2020

Remember when Nancy did nothing after Ilhan Omar made several anti-Semitic comments and even DEFENDED her claiming she didn’t know any better? Good times.

Trump said more to condemn the bigoted d-bags in Charlottesville than Pelosi ever has about the bigoted congressional members of her party. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 6, 2020

What she said. ^

This is an insane presser from Pelosi. She’s grabbing at every straw because her party is lost to socialists, she lacked the power to even condemn the anti-Semitic remarks from her own House members, and everyone sees she wasted all this time on pettiness and voters got nothing. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 6, 2020

That’s key, her voters, THEIR VOTERS, got nothing. Democrats have spent so much time trying to remove a lawfully elected president that they’ve completely neglected the very people who put them in power. And now that they failed at doing what they promised to do, we’re going to see a lot of them grasping at straws.

I thought she was sad, somber, and prayerful? What a load of BS. I am also questioning if that was water or vodka in those glasses at SOTU. — Larry M Lawrence (@lmlawrence891) February 6, 2020

She's the perfect representative for the current Democrat party. #Incoherent — Rock (@MonkeyShovel) February 6, 2020

Sad but true.

She has lost it. — karsie4 (@karsie41) February 6, 2020

While the Dem leadership was busy running the Fool's Errand called impeachment, the socialists took over their party. 2020 is going to be a very bad year for democrats. — Gary Bierend (@GaryB_FXGuru) February 6, 2020

Every time Pelosi, Schiff etc speak, a few more Independents & Democrats move to our side of the fence. — SofaSpud53 (@sofaspu37) February 6, 2020

They see through you, Nancy.

