Yeah yeah yeah, we know, we’re writing a LOT about the Iowa Caucus disaster … but we can’t help it. Forget that it’s a huge story and proves once again that Democrats can’t run a caucus let alone a country, but it’s been pretty damn hilarious watching them chase their tails and see who they can throw under the bus the fastest.

All while their base screeches and blames RUSSIA.

Greg Gutfeld came up with the best analogy:

Greg nailed it. As usual.

That works.

But this is really what it looks like.

What a DISASTER.

We just included this tweet for the exclamation points. Seriously, people should use more exclamation points when they tweet.

Especially if it’s true that Pete Buttigieg’s campaign paid for that app in part.

This is just getting crazier and crazier.

***

