For months we’ve been hearing about how it’s a SUPER BIG DEAL to try and out whistleblower Eric Ciaramella, with some people even claiming it’s illegal to mention his name.

Luckily our good friend Aaron Rupar at Vox decided to finally spill the beans …

Ok, so we’re pretty sure he was just trying to slam and shame Rand Paul but he totally just outed Ciaramella.

Rand Paul is currently speaking on the Senate floor next to a large placard emblazoned with the name of the whistleblower — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 4, 2020

Vox is gonna Vox but OMG.

What was he thinking?!

Wait, Vox.

Never mind.

This must be what Rupar is referring to:

If they had just let Rand ask his question in the first place …

So you are confirming that's the whistleblower? May I ask how you know for sure? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 4, 2020

Right?

Vox confirms whistleblower identity https://t.co/GspNyaDyrZ — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) February 4, 2020

Someone should probably alert Ciaramella’s attorneys so they can take action.

Heh.

How do you know the name of the whistleblower when no one in congress does, according to Adam Schiff. Why do you have more information on this than sitting members of Congress? — Velvet Secretary (@TMIWITW) February 4, 2020

It’s got two names on it. How do you know which one it is? 🤔 https://t.co/OkxqWK2lFM — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) February 4, 2020

The number of people calling for Rand’s arrest on Rupar’s tweet … surely they understand he should be arrested as well since he’s the one who verified the whistleblower’s identity.

Right?

HA HA HA HA.

Never change, Vox.

***

