REMINDER: Dean Obeidallah, like many others on the Left, has been completely broken by Trump’s presidency. What sort of lunatic blames Russia for the Charlie-Foxtrot we’re witnessing with the Iowa Caucus right now?

You know what, don’t answer that.

REMINDER: Mueller report told us Russia interfered in our 2016 election in a "sweeping and systematic fashion." Why? Simple, the "Russian government perceived it would benefit from a Trump presidency and worked to secure that outcome." #IowaCaucus #IowaCaucusDisaster pic.twitter.com/JIkTZZluV6 — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 4, 2020

Dean is so very, very broken.

He continued:

Seems like a good time to remind people that Trump and Mitch McConnell opposed measures to further secure our elections for 2020. #IowaCaucuses #IowaCaucusDisaster https://t.co/4bnAN7qjKE — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 4, 2020

Paranoid and delusional should be added to symptoms of TDS.

Just sayin’.

RUSSIA DID IT! What a moron! Liberals never disappoint! 😭😭😭😭👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/hUtTajzUvK — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) February 4, 2020

It’s true, Liberals rarely disappoint. The have become even more entertaining under President trump … and slightly disconcerting. It can’t be good for someone to go around thinking Russia out is out to get them and their political party.

Or the DNC did it because they could not give Sanders the win and momentum going into the next primary states. — Brandon Thomas (@ByeFaux) February 4, 2020

Ding ding ding.

Wow I so triggered little @dbongino this is the 4th tweet he sent this AM coming after me. Looks like Danny needs a safe space, a glass of warm milk and a hug. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 4, 2020

Did we mention paranoia?

Wow.

Dean thinks the former Hillary staffers at Shadow Inc are Russian assets. Given that Hillary is the ONLY candidate that injected Russian disinformation into 2016, he MAY be on to something…. https://t.co/pAPaakffLa — Stacey – AKA The Liberty Gypsy (@ScotsFyre) February 4, 2020

Oh yeah, that whole Shadow Inc. being tied to Hillary Clinton thing.

“Coming after you” 😂 — Stacy (@gasss) February 4, 2020

Shocked they haven't worked the Coronavirus into it somehow. — Infinite Ennui (@Infinite_Ennui) February 4, 2020

Or climate change, right?

Things just keep getting worse and worse for our donkey friends.

***

