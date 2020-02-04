Welp, it certainly seems to be raining crap all over the Democrat Party this morning, and honestly it couldn’t happen to a more deserving party. Man, we thought the impeachment sham was embarrassing but they really outdid themselves with this Iowa Caucus mess. You can tell it’s really bad by how quickly people are claiming, ‘NOT IT.’

Like Robby Mook, former campaign manager of Hillary Clinton’s embarrassing 2016 campaign.

Seems people don’t believe Robby. Huh.

Wonder why that is?

So he did work with them? And excuse us while we adjust our tinfoil, but there are several connections between Shadow Inc. (the company that built the app) and Hillary Clinton.

Hrm.

And man, the Internet never forgets.

We’re not so sure he does know how this looks OR he’s thinking he can pull a Hillary and pretend he’s too stupid to know any better.

Oops.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

And we thought the impeachment sham was bad.

WOW, Democrats. Just wow.

***

