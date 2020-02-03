Adam Schiff was really spinning hard on the Sunday morning circuit, trying to convince Americans he and other House Democrats had not totally screwed the pooch by bringing the weakest impeachment case in history to the Senate.

What Schiff doesn’t seem to understand is just because he says something that doesn’t make it true.

For example, he claims they proved their case and that Republican Senators said, ‘Trump is guilty as charged.’

Watch.

We proved our case. Republican Senators now admit Trump is guilty as charged. Still, they blocked witnesses from testifying, and deprived the American people of a full accounting of Trump’s misconduct. Senators will now render judgement – and be held accountable for it. pic.twitter.com/VpSbBDofYL — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 2, 2020

Except, of course, this is not true.

He knows, though that the Face the Nation audience will totally buy what he’s selling.

If you proved your case why do you want more witnesses? You called 17. Why don’t those witnesses count? — THE Velvet Fist (@TMIWITW) February 3, 2020

Because … that’s why!

But wait, it gets better.

Senators should have insisted on a fair trial with documents and witnesses. They chose not to. Some argue, let the election decide — But that argument is unpersuasive when the President is trying to cheat in 2020. pic.twitter.com/o6qFHW2qcJ — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 2, 2020

They proved Trump is trying to cheat in 2020 and that’s why they can’t let Americans decide? WTF? Imagine trying to convince Americans they shouldn’t get to decide who their president is … Democrats. *eye roll*

You proved to the world that you are an imbecile! Void of merit, unable to speak the truth. You tells lies like thats all you know how to do… — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) February 3, 2020

That’s fair.

Extremely successful President Trump will make history being the first President to be impeached and then reelected. — Wayne Dunlap (@wdunlap) February 3, 2020

This went well, Adam.

Keep it up.

***

